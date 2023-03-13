Planting strawberries in containers/ Photo by Gin Lee

Planting strawberries in containers

If you have ever wanted to grow your own strawberries, now is the perfect time to learn how! Strawberries are best planted in early spring. You can plant several different strawberry varieties to extend your strawberry harvest throughout the fall.

Planting strawberries in containers/ Photo by Gin Lee

Growing strawberry plants in planters

Choose a pot that's at least six to eight inches deep with adequate drainage.

Prepare your planters with two parts topsoil, two parts potting soil, and one part compost.

Plant the strawberry plants about four to six inches apart and give them a good drink of water. (I generally start out planting three to four plants in one large container.)

Never allow the soil to go completely dry. Water your strawberry plants in the early morning and never at night.

Planting strawberries from seeds

First, I recommend placing your strawberry seeds in the freezer or a cold refrigerator for at least three to six weeks. This process is known as "cold stratification." Cold stratification helps mimic winter, and after the seeds are planted in a warm area, they wake up (sort of speak) and think that it's spring.

Once your seeds have been properly stored in cold storage, take them out. Prepare your planters with two parts topsoil, two parts potting soil, and one part compost.

Press the strawberry seeds into the top of the soil, but do not cover them with soil because they require good lighting to germinate. (Plant four strawberry seeds in each planter.)

Keep your planters indoors, in a well-lit room or near a window that provides direct sunlight during the day. In one to six weeks, your strawberry seeds should begin to germinate.

Note:

Always keep the soil moist and the planters in a warm, well-lit area. Providing these three things will help your strawberry seeds germinate.

After your strawberry plants have grown, transplant them into bigger planters. Never allow the dirt to go completely dry, and never over-water.