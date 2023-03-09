Sausage and mushroom stuffing/ Photo by Gin Lee

Sausage and mushroom stuffing

Today, I am preparing a delicious breadless sausage and mushroom stuffing. The stuffing is versatile. It can be used in any pasta dish or as a filling for calzones, pork tenderloins, and pizza toppings.

For my recipe, you can use Italian sausage, breakfast sausage, or any other type of sausage that you prefer. The same goes for mushrooms.

Ingredients:

1 pound of sausage (I used homemade ground sausage)

1 pound of mushrooms, sliced (I used white button mushrooms)

1 onion, diced (large or small, depending on your taste)

½ teaspoon of Italian sausage

½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of parsley flakes

1 teaspoon of thyme

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of sage

¼ teaspoon of oregano

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

First, finely dice an onion and slice the mushrooms. Set aside.

In a large skillet, add the sausage. Cook over medium-high heat for about ten minutes. Stir often. Once the sausage is nearly cooked, drain all the grease off.

Now, add the diced onion, sliced mushrooms, and the spices; stir well.

Once the meat has fully cooked throughout and the vegetables are tender, lower the heat to a simmer. Cook for another six minutes. Then add the grated parmesan cheese; stir well.

You can use the sausage stuffing in any pasta dish, as a filling for calzones, or as a topping for a pizza and also as a filling for a tenderlized, butterflied pork tenderloin, etc..

Note:

To make the sausage stuffing more filling for a pork tenderloin or roast, you can also add pre-cooked diced potatoes.