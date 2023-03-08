Creating universal cookie dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Universal cookie dough

This is a basic cookie dough that will never disappoint. The dough recipe is completely universal. That means you can add any additional ingredients to this cookie dough to create your very own unique cookies or you can make cookies with the dough as it is. That leaves you with so many options to choose from.

I opt for using self-rising flour for this recipe. Because when you use self-rising flour, you don't need to add any extra leavening agents. Self-rising flour also creates a softer batch of cookies. However, you may use other types of flour too. Just don't forget to add baking powder and salt. (Per cup of all-purpose flour, you will need one and a half teaspoons of baking powder and a fourth of a teaspoon of salt.)

Always sift your flour at least once. If you don't own a sifter, you can use a wire whisk to incorporate air into your flour. Do this before adding and mixing the wet ingredients to your flour.

Ingredients:

2-¼ cups of self-rising flour

1 cup of Splenda or regular white granulated sugar

1 cup of butter, or two sticks of margarine, softened

2 eggs, or a ½ cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a large bowl, add your softened butter and Splenda, or regular sugar, together. Mix until both are well blended.

Now, add your applesauce, eggs, or another egg substitute to the butter mixture; combine well.

Next, add your flour and the pure vanilla extract to the butter mixture. Mix until it's well incorporated. At this point, you can use the cookie dough as it is or add additional ingredients such as chocolate chips, crushed cereal, nuts, and other types of candies.

Shape your dough into round shapes and then bake. (You can also freeze the dough to use later.)

Once the cookies are baked, they can be coated with fudge stripes, dipped in chocolate, frosted, and sprinkled with powdered sugar and cocoa powder.