Gin Lee

Today, I am preparing my country-style bread. For those of you who enjoy a soft light loaf of bread with a lightly sweetened taste, this is a recipe that I am almost certain you'll enjoy.

If you prefer bread that has a chewy texture, add a cup of oats to the dough and adjust the amount of water as needed.

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups of all-purpose flour (Plus sometimes I need to use a little more.)
  • 1-½ tablespoons of yeast
  • 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt (or kosher salt, or no-salt seasoning)
  • 2 tablespoons of brown Splenda (or regular brown sugar)
  • 2 tablespoons of canola oil
  • 2-½ cups of lukewarm water

Instructions:

In a bowl, add the all-purpose flour and the yeast; stir. Add the seasoning salt, canola oil, and Splenda brown sugar (or brown sugar). Gradually stir in the water. (You may need less water than stated or more.) Combine well. Form the dough into a dough ball.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap.

Allow the dough to rest for eight to twelve hours. (The dough should double in size.)

Transfer the dough to a well greased large Pullman loaf pan, large capacity Dutch oven, or half the dough to two one-pound bread pans. At this point, I prefer to brush the top of my dough with melted butter, because it gives the bread a really good buttery flavor once it's done.

Allow your dough to rest for one hour. (Just don't forget to grease whichever pan or pans you're using.)

Transfer your pan/pans to a 475 degrees F oven and bake for forty-five minutes or up to one hour. The bread will sound hollow when it's thumped by your fingers or the back of a metal spoon.

Allow your bread to cool on a cooling rack before slicing. Serve and enjoy!

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle.

Hickory Ridge, AR
