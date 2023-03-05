Brown sugar bread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Brown sugar bread

This recipe will make two medium-sized loaves of delicious brown sugar bread. I used all-purpose flour, but you can use white whole wheat flour as a substitute. You can also add additional ingredients to the dough if you desire, at any time before baking the loaves. Add-ins can include the following ingredients: cinnamon, chocolate chips, nuts, oats, or fruit.

Ingredients:

1 cup of brown Splenda or regular brown sugar (light or dark brown sugar both work)

5 cups of all-purpose flour (plus additional if it's needed)

2 tablespoons of active dry yeast

2 cups of lukewarm water

½ cup of whole milk

2 tablespoons of canola oil

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

Instructions:

In a bowl, add the brown Splenda or brown sugar, flour, and yeast together. Stir well.

Now, add the water, milk, canola oil, and kosher salt to the flour mixture. Combine thoroughly and knead the dough until it comes together into a smooth ball shape. Then cover the dough with a tea towel. Allow your dough to rest for approximately one hour.

Next, grease two 1-pound loaf pans and use half the dough for each pan, or transfer all the dough to a 2-pound bread pan. (I used two oval-shaped pans.)

Bake for about fifty minutes up to one hour (depending on how brown you prefer your bread) in a 350 degrees F oven.

Take your loaves of sweet bread out of the pan and allow them to cool before slicing. Serve and enjoy!