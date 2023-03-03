Candied pan-fried plantains/ Photo by Gin Lee

Candied pan-fried plantains

Plantains may look like a banana, but their texture and taste is more similar to a potato. They are absolutely best when they're pan-fried and candied. Don't let the term "pan-fried" scare you. While cooking, the plantains are not drowning in a skillet of oil. I only use enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan to keep the plantains from sticking. As they cook, they will caramelize and the outer parts will become nice and crispy.

Ingredients:

2 plantains, cut and sliced

2-3 tablespoons of cooking oil (I used canola oil)

¼ cup of Splenda, or sugar (you can also use brown sugar)

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Instructions:

First, using a sharp knife, cut both ends off of each plantain. Slice the peels with the knife to take them off the plantains. Now, slice them in half lengthwise. You should have four long slices from the two plantains. Cut each of the four long slices diagonally. Set aside.

Now, add the Splenda, or sugar, to a dish and stir in the ground cinnamon. Set aside. (You can sprinkle the cinnamon mixture on the sliced plantains now or after they're cooked. I prefer to wait until after they're cooked.)

Pan frying plantains/ Photo by Gin Lee

Place a skillet over medium heat and add two to three tablespoons of cooking oil to the pan. Allow the oil to get hot. Then arrange the cut plantains into the hot oil. (Cook in batches if needed.)

Pan fry for about three to five minutes (depending on how crispy you want it). Then flip the sliced pieces of plantain over on the other side and finish pan-frying them.

Sprinkling the cinnamon mixture on the cooked plantains/ Photo by Gin Lee

Once cooked, transfer the cooked plantains to a paper towel, then sprinkle with the cinnamon and Splenda, or sugar mix. Flip to coat both sides.(The cinnamon mixture will melt over the hot plantains.)

Serve and enjoy!