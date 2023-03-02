Charcoal steak burgers/ Photo by Gin Lee

Charcoal steak burgers

If you're in the mood for a delicious burger, today, I am preparing charcoal steaks, to create a tender, juicy steak burger.

Generally, charcoal steaks are meant to be cooked on a charcoal grill, and I feel that they're usually best grilled to medium-rare. Because when they're cooked longer than that, they'll become leathery and tough.

Today, I'm unable to grill my charcoal steaks outside because it's too cold and raining. So, I will be preparing them in my oven. However, I will include my grilled steak recipe too. The ingredients are basically the same, except I used liquid smoking flavoring.

Preparing charcoal steaks/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 package of charcoal steaks (mine was a package of 8)

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

A couple of pinches of pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon of onion powder

¼ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

For the baked recipe, sprinkle liquid smoke flavoring on the steaks before baking them.

Instructions to grill:

Prepare your charcoal grill by cleaning the grill and placing charcoal inside it. Use a little charcoal starter fluid on your coals. Allow the fluid to soak into the charcoal (for a few minutes) before lighting the grill.

Light the grill with a long matchstick. Allow the charcoal to get hot and turn gray. (Allow some time for all the fluid to burn off the charcoal completely before placing your food on the grill.)

In a spice dish, add a ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt, 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, a couple of pinches of pepper flakes, ¼ teaspoon of onion powder, ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika; combine well.

Now, sprinkle your seasoning over both sides of the charcoal steak and place the steaks on the hot grill.

Cook the bottom of your charcoal steak for two to four minutes.

Then flip the steaks and grill the other sides for about four minutes, or until nicely done to your preference.

Next, prepare your burger by overlapping two steaks into a hamburger bun. Add your favorite condiments and cheese. Serve and enjoy!

Instructions to bake:

Baking charcoal steaks/ Photo by Gin Lee

Add a ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt, 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, a couple of pinches of pepper flakes, ¼ teaspoon of onion powder, ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika into a spice dish; combine well.

Sprinkle your seasoning on both sides of the steaks. (I just sprinkle the seasoning mix on my steaks in the pan, then flip them over to season the other side.) Then add liquid smoke flavoring over each steak. (This will mimic the grilled flavor.)

Transfer your pan to a 350 degrees F oven. Bake the charcoal steaks for about eight minutes, or to your preference.

Next, prepare a steak burger by placing two steaks on a hamburger bun. Add your favorite condiments and cheese. Serve and enjoy!

Note:

You can also pan sear your charcoal steaks rather quickly in a skillet. Add a little cooking oil to your skillet, allow the pan to get hot, and cook your steaks to your preference. (Medium-rare would take about eight minutes.)