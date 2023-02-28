Sandwich bread/ Basic white yeast bread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Sandwich bread

Want to make a sandwich, but you're out of bread? No problem! This recipe makes a loaf of bread that's perfect to slice thinly for sandwiches.

Sandwich bread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1-¼ teaspoon of yeast

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt, or kosher salt

1-½ teaspoons of Splenda, or regular granulated sugar

1-½ cups of lukewarm water, plus a little more if needed

2 teaspoons of canola oil

2-3 tablespoons of melted butter, to be brushed over the top of the dough

Instructions:

In a bowl, add your flour and yeast; stir well. Then add the seasoning salt, or kosher salt, and Splenda, or sugar. Then whisk the dry ingredients together.

Mixing the dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, add one and a half cups of lukewarm water and two teaspoons of canola oil to your flour mixture and incorporate well. Use your hands if needed.

Cover and allow the dough to rest in a warm area for one hour.

Bread dough resting/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, punch the dough down. Then allow it to rest for thirty-five minutes.

Next, take the dough and work it with your hands. Do this for just a couple of minutes. (Don't knead it, just pull the dough and tuck it under. Then shape it to the size of your pan.)

Transferring the dough to a Pullman loaf pan/ Brushing butter over the top of the dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Using cooking spray, spray the inside of a loaf pan. Transfer your prepared dough to the pan. Brush the top of the dough with melted butter. Cover and allow the dough to rest again for at least another hour.

Transfer your pan to a 375 degrees F oven and bake anywhere from thirty-five to forty-five minutes. Watch over your bread during the last fifteen minutes. Brush the top of your bread with melted butter. Cover your bread loosely with aluminum foil if needed.

If you're using a Pullman pan, don't forget to grease underneath the lid. This prevents the dough from sticking to the top of it.

Allow your loaf of bread to cool before slicing it.

Note:

For an even softer bread, add more oil to the recipe, skip the first resting time, and bake your loaf of bread at the least time possible.