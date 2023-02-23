Stuffed steak roll-ups/ Photo by Gin Lee

Stuffed steak roll-ups

This recipe may taste like it took hours to make, but in fact, it can be prepared in mere minutes. For this recipe, I used one box of stuffing and a large package of round beef steaks. (There will be some leftover stuffing.) After the steak roll-ups are cooked, you can slice them into smaller portions if preferred.

Stuffed steak roll-ups/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

Round beef steak

1 box of stuffing (My recipe uses about half of the box.)

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

Instructions:

With a knife, slice the round steak into four-inch strips widthwise and trim off all the fat. Set the steak aside. (I chop and cook the fat bits for my fur babies' kibble.)

Prepare the stuffing as the box instructions indicate. Set aside.

In a spice dish, add the seasoning salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder; mix well. Then sprinkle the seasoning mix over both sides of the steaks.

Now, lay the prepared steaks out flat on a clean tray. Add a large spoonful of the prepared stuffing to each steak. Then spread the stuffing out evenly.

Roll each steak up as tight as you can. Transfer them seam side down to an oven-safe pan. Now, add the sesame seeds and sprinkle the top of the steak roll-ups with a little more seasoning.

Bake for twelve to fifteen minutes in a 375 degrees F oven.

Serve and enjoy!