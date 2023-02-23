Stuffed steak roll-ups

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBmMW_0kwbSs8i00
Stuffed steak roll-ups/Photo byGin Lee

Stuffed steak roll-ups

This recipe may taste like it took hours to make, but in fact, it can be prepared in mere minutes. For this recipe, I used one box of stuffing and a large package of round beef steaks. (There will be some leftover stuffing.) After the steak roll-ups are cooked, you can slice them into smaller portions if preferred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YG1MM_0kwbSs8i00
Stuffed steak roll-ups/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • Round beef steak
  • 1 box of stuffing (My recipe uses about half of the box.)
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

Instructions:

With a knife, slice the round steak into four-inch strips widthwise and trim off all the fat. Set the steak aside. (I chop and cook the fat bits for my fur babies' kibble.)

Prepare the stuffing as the box instructions indicate. Set aside.

In a spice dish, add the seasoning salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder; mix well. Then sprinkle the seasoning mix over both sides of the steaks.

Now, lay the prepared steaks out flat on a clean tray. Add a large spoonful of the prepared stuffing to each steak. Then spread the stuffing out evenly.

Roll each steak up as tight as you can. Transfer them seam side down to an oven-safe pan. Now, add the sesame seeds and sprinkle the top of the steak roll-ups with a little more seasoning.

Bake for twelve to fifteen minutes in a 375 degrees F oven.

Serve and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stuffed steak roll ups# Steak roll ups# Stuffing recipes# Round beef steak recipes# Simple weeknight meals

Comments / 0

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
18K followers

More from Gin Lee

Chicken and rice casserole

Today, I am preparing a tried-and-true recipe that is very similar to a casserole that my mom used to always make for our family. The casserole is very filling, economically friendly, and extremely delicious.

Read full story

Barbecued chicken

Today, I am preparing a whole barbecue chicken using two methods. First, I will boil the chicken in well-seasoned water for an hour. Then transfer it to a six quart, oven-safe dish, mop the chicken with homemade barbecue sauce, then finish roasting it inside the oven. The chicken will be so tender and extra juicy once it's finished cooking.

Read full story

Vintage Jell-O ribbon applesauce dessert

This recipe is a vintage dessert that my grandma Ball prepared all the time when I was a little girl. It's a yummy no-bake icebox dessert. I'm uncertain of the year that this recipe originally dates back to and I am almost certain that grandma probably got it from a Jell-O cookbook back in the day. However, I neither can nor can't confirm that.

Read full story

Bisquick fudge brownie cupcakes

Today, I decided to make some yummy fudge brownie cupcakes. I used a Bisquick baking mix and unsweetened applesauce (as an egg substitute). The applesauce doesn't affect the fudgy flavor of the cupcakes. In fact, you honestly can't taste applesauce at all. It actually makes the cupcakes very moist and the end result is super fudgy cupcakes.

Read full story

Country-style great northern beans and ham soup

This bean and ham soup is very satisfying when served on a cold day. It's quite delicious and will make eight to ten servings of soup. Leftovers can be placed into an airtight container and stored conveniently inside your freezer.

Read full story
1 comments

Pullman cheese and pepperoni bread

This loaf of bread is filled with chunks of pepperoni and gooey shredded cheese. It's wonderful served with various pasta dishes or for a snack just by itself and when it's dipped in pizza sauce, it's even better! My husband enjoys eating a slice just as soon as it's cool enough to serve. Are you guys ready to put some mouthwatering yum into your tums?

Read full story

Pizza lasagna

I have spent both last week and this week making homemade sauces and various types of homemade pasta. There's a little more work involved, but in my opinion, there's absolutely nothing better than when something is made from scratch, especially pasta.

Read full story
1 comments

Creamy sweet kale coleslaw

Today, I prepared my recipe for creamy sweet kale coleslaw. I mixed a half of a head of shredded green cabbage and kale with a homemade dressing. The coleslaw is creamy and has a touch of sweetness to balance out the earthy flavors of the kale.

Read full story

Stovetop Dutch oven pork roast

What can you do when your pork shoulder won't fit inside your largest crock-pot? Well, you could roast it inside your oven, grill it, smoke it, trim it down to make it smaller, or you can cook it inside a large Dutch oven over the stovetop. I chose to do the latter option today, and it turned out so good.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade pasta dough

It's extremely easy and so satisfyingly fun to make this homemade pasta dough. It's a simple no egg, no milk dough that requires only flour, water, and garlic salt (for seasoning). You can use the pasta dough to make homemade spaghetti noodles, linguine, fettuccine, lasagna, ravioli, and pot pie squares, etc.. The dough can be created by using a manual or electric pasta machine, or rolled out thinly (with a rolling pin) and cut with a knife, pasta cutter, or pizza cutter.

Read full story

Grits cornbread

This particular grits cornbread recipe will make a very flavorful and fluffy pan of bread. It rises nicely and browns beautifully like a typical cornbread made from store-bought cornmeal. The texture of the cornbread will be slightly different, but the quality and taste are still really good.

Read full story

Basic biscuits

All I use to make my two ingredient biscuits is self-rising flour and warm water. That's it! The biscuits turn out perfectly for dunking in a bowl of milk gravy, making breakfast sandwiches, and serving alongside any other meal.

Read full story

Steak & mac casserole

Today, I decided to do a twist on two family faves. You guessed it! Steak and macaroni and cheese. First, I seasoned my steaks, cooked, and shredded them. Then I prepared my homemade macaroni and cheese and combined the two to make a yummy, cheesy casserole.

Read full story

Oreo-style cookie cake

If you are a fan of Oreo cookies, here's a sweet treat that you may really enjoy. Originally, I used to make this cake with regular Oreo cookies. However, my husband is diabetic, so I have to use sugar-free Oreo-style cookies now. If you prefer using sugar, then just use the original Oreo cookies, sugar, and regular powdered sugar instead of the sugar-free products that I use. Either way, the cake is magnificent!

Read full story

Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake

Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake/Photo byGin Lee. Treatyourself and your honey-do this Valentine's day with a delicious Bisquick cinnamon delight cake. The cake tastes similar to a cinnamon roll, and it's fairly simple to prepare. I hope that y'all will enjoy it as much as my husband does.

Read full story

Homemade sugar-free ketchup

It's been a saucy past couple of days! I have prepared tomato sauce, spicy barbecue sauce, original barbecue sauce, and today I am making another one of my favorite condiments, which happens to be sugar-free ketchup. (If you prefer to use regular sugar instead, you can.) This is such a delicious ketchup, it's thick and tangy, with a slight hint of sweetness.

Read full story

Original flavored barbecue sauce

The weather has been so nasty here for the past week. It's been freezing rain, sleeting, and it's so very cold and yucky outside. So, I am in my comfy kitchen preparing various sauces using tomatoes. My recipe is for refrigerated original flavored barbecue sauce. I'm not processing my sauce in a canner, but you can if that's your preference. If you don't have any fresh tomatoes, you can make this sauce using canned tomatoes.

Read full story

Homemade spicy barbecue sauce

I hope y'all enjoy homemade sauces. Today, I prepared a spicy barbecue sauce that's one of my family's favorites. If you don't have ripe tomatoes, you can use canned tomatoes for this recipe. I used ten large ripe tomatoes, but a twenty-eight ounce can of tomatoes equals two pounds of ripe tomatoes, which averages about ten tomatoes.

Read full story

Country-style cake donut cookies

Today was another baking day for me and I made cake donut cookies. In case you're wondering, these cookies taste essentially like an old-fashioned glazed cake donut. I made the cookies today in two different shapes: flowers and rectangles. When cutting the shapes for them, I do not measure the rectangular pieces and I do not cut the dough off at the ends of them. They're meant to look handmade and rustic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy