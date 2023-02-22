Bisquick fudge brownie cupcakes/ Photo by Gin Lee

Bisquick fudge brownie cupcakes

Today, I decided to make some yummy fudge brownie cupcakes. I used a Bisquick baking mix and unsweetened applesauce (as an egg substitute). The applesauce doesn't affect the fudgy flavor of the cupcakes. In fact, you honestly can't taste applesauce at all. It actually makes the cupcakes very moist and the end result is super fudgy cupcakes.

If you'd prefer to make a full-sized fudge brownie cake, use a 9x13 inch cake pan instead of using cupcake tins. Prepare your cake pan by greasing it and lightly dusting it with flour. Mix the cake ingredients to make the batter. (See below for a list of ingredients and instructions.) Then bake for about one hour, or until the toothpick test pulls out clean.

Ingredients:

3 cups of Bisquick baking mix

⅔ cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1-½ cups of Splenda, or sugar

1-½ sticks of butter

½ cup of chocolate chips

½ cup of applesauce (substitute for 2 eggs)

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

1-⅓ cups of water

Cooking spray (optional)

Instructions:

First, sift the cocoa powder and Bisquick mix together in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, add the butter and Splenda (or sugar) and mix until blended well. Then add the dry Bisquick mixture. Blend until the ingredients are incorporated well.

Now, combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Mix well. Add chocolate chips and stir.

Next, lightly spritz cooking spray inside the paper wrappers before filling to prevent your cupcakes from sticking (optional).

Spoon the cake batter into your prepared cupcake liners.

Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for fifteen to twenty minutes. Allow your cupcakes to cool. Add frosting, or sprinkle the tops of the cakes with cocoa powder, powdered sugar, or serve them plain.