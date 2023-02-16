Pizza lasagna/ Photo by Gin Lee

Pizza lasagna

I have spent both last week and this week making homemade sauces and various types of homemade pasta. There's a little more work involved, but in my opinion, there's absolutely nothing better than when something is made from scratch, especially pasta.

Today, I am preparing a delicious pizza lasagna with homemade lasagna noodles and homemade sauce. If you prefer to use store-bought lasagna noodles and store-bought pasta sauce to make my recipe, by all means do so.

Homemade lasagna noodles/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients to make homemade lasagna noodles:

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of warm water, plus extra if needed

½ teaspoon of garlic salt

For the instructions on making the pasta dough, please go read my article about homemade pasta dough . After making my basic pasta dough, I shape the lasagna noodles by rolling the dough out thin. Then I fold the dough in half and roll again. I do this step about four times. Then I roll the dough out thin again and cut it into shapes about nine inches long by three inches wide.

Add six quarts of water to a large pasta pot. Allow the water to come to a rapid boil over high heat. Season the water with seasoning salt and add one tablespoon of canola oil or olive oil.

Precooking homemade lasagna noodles/ Photo by Gin Lee

Once the water is rapidly boiling, add the fresh lasagna noodles. Cook your noodles until they float to the top of the water (about six minutes). Drain the noodles.

Note:

You don't have to precook your fresh pasta first, but I always do.

If you layer your pasta without precooking it, use extra pasta sauce when layering your lasagna. The noodles will cook in the extra sauce.

Pizza lasagna/ Photo by Gin Lee

Other ingredients for the lasagna:

2 pounds of lean ground beef

1 onion, finely diced

1 package of sliced pepperoni

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

5-6 large mushrooms, chopped

½ teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons of basil, fresh or dried

1-2 quart-sized jars of pasta sauce, amount depends on how much sauce you prefer. Use 2 jars if you didn't precook your lasagna noodles. (See how I prepared my homemade sauce )

(See how I prepared my ) 3-4 cups of cheese (use your preferred)

Instructions:

Add the ground beef, spices, minced garlic, onion, and mushrooms to a skillet, cook until the meat is completely browned, then drain the oil off.

Next, add the sauce to the meat mixture and give it a good stir. Set the sauce aside. (If needed, add a couple of teaspoons of Splenda or sugar to tone down the acidity in the sauce.)

Adding the meat sauce to a 9x13 inch pan/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, prepare a 9x13 inch lasagna pan by adding spoonfuls of the pasta sauce. Spread the sauce out with a spatula or big spoon (evenly) on the bottom of the pan. Doing this will prevent your pasta from sticking to the bottom of your pan.

Layering the pizza lasagna/ Photo by Gin Lee

Add a layer of lasagna noodles over the meat sauce mixture. Next, add a layer of meat sauce, then a layer of pepperoni, and a layer of cheese. Then add another layer of lasagna noodles, then add a layer of meat sauce, pepperoni, and another layer of cheese. Keep repeating these steps. For the top layer, first add the meat sauce and then finish by adding a good amount of shredded cheese over the top.

Next, loosely cover the pan with aluminum foil. Bake in an oven at 375 degrees F for about thirty-five to forty minutes. Once the lasagna is done, allow it to set for fifteen minutes before serving.