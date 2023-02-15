Creamy sweet kale coleslaw/ Photo by Gin Lee

Creamy sweet kale coleslaw

Today, I prepared my recipe for creamy sweet kale coleslaw. I mixed a half of a head of shredded green cabbage and kale with a homemade dressing. The coleslaw is creamy and has a touch of sweetness to balance out the earthy flavors of the kale.

Kale is very nutritious, and it's chocked full of antioxidants. Vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K, Folate (a B vitamin), Alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid. While cabbage is packed full of nutrition too. Cabbage contains vitamin C and vitamin K and purple cabbage has a good amount of vitamin A.

Creamy sweet kale coleslaw and shredded pork roast/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 head of kale

½ a head of cabbage

1 cup of salad dressing (I used Miracle Whip)

¼ cup of sour cream

3 tablespoons of milk (any type)

1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of Splenda, or sugar

Instructions:

First, wash the kale and cabbage well. Then cut the veins and stems off of each kale leaf. Shred the kale by hand just by ripping it apart, or chop it up using a knife. Shred half a head of cabbage in a food processor or using a hand grater.

Add the kale and shredded cabbage to a salad bowl. Next, add the sour cream, milk, pepper, seasoning salt, smoked paprika, and Splenda, or regular granulated sugar; combine well.

Serve and enjoy over barbecued meat, or as a side dish with fish.

Note:

For an extra splash of color and flavor, add shredded carrots and purple cabbage.