Stovetop Dutch oven pork roast

What can you do when your pork shoulder won't fit inside your largest crock-pot? Well, you could roast it inside your oven, grill it, smoke it, trim it down to make it smaller, or you can cook it inside a large Dutch oven over the stovetop. I chose to do the latter option today, and it turned out so good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExzOu_0konvBeq00
Shredded pork shoulder sandwiches with sweet kale coleslaw/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1 pork shoulder (I used a bone-in 8 pound pork shoulder)
  • 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons of onion flakes
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
  • 1-½ teaspoons of smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 2-4 teaspoons of steak sauce (I used A-1)
  • 1 tablespoon of liquid smoke flavoring
  • 2 cups of water, for the bottom of the pan, plus more when needed during cooking

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6ejH_0konvBeq00
Seasoning a pork shoulder/Photo byGin Lee

Place a wire rack inside a large Dutch oven. Then transfer your pork shoulder inside the Dutch oven. Add the list of spices. Rub the spices into the meat. Then pour the steak sauce and liquid smoke flavoring over the top of the meat.

Now, add the water to the bottom of the pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Place a lid over the pan and lower the heat to simmer the pork roast. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of your roast. Smaller pork roasts will be done in four to five hours. (I slow-cooked mine for about eight hours because it was a larger pork roast.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYEFz_0konvBeq00
Shredding a cooked pork shoulder/Photo byGin Lee

Check on your pork roast often and add more water if needed. Once the roast is done, slice it with a knife, or shred the meat using two forks. Serve and enjoy!

Note:

To add barbecue sauce, I wait until I shred the pork roast, then I add the sauce and stir it in.

If you don't have a large Dutch oven, use a large stockpot or other large pan with a lid. If you don't have a lid, use aluminum foil to cover the pan.

