Basic homemade pasta dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Homemade pasta dough

It's extremely easy and so satisfyingly fun to make this homemade pasta dough. It's a simple no egg, no milk dough that requires only flour, water, and garlic salt (for seasoning). You can use the pasta dough to make homemade spaghetti noodles, linguine, fettuccine, lasagna, ravioli, and pot pie squares, etc.. The dough can be created by using a manual or electric pasta machine, or rolled out thinly (with a rolling pin) and cut with a knife, pasta cutter, or pizza cutter.

If you don't have a manual, or electric pasta machine, don't run out and buy one just to make this recipe. Pasta can easily be made in your kitchen by hand in little time, with little effort, and for a lot less money. Today, I will show you how I make pasta by hand.

Homemade pasta dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of warm water, plus a little extra (should your dough get dry)

½ teaspoon of garlic salt

Pasta ingredients for a larger family:

6 cups of all purpose flour

2 cups of warm water, plus a little extra (should your dough get dry)

1 teaspoon of garlic salt

Instructions:

Add the all-purpose flour, water, and garlic salt to a large bowl. Mix with a large fork; combine well. The mixture should form into a ball of dough. (Sprinkle a bit more water on the dough if needed. If it is too wet, sprinkle a little more flour over it.)

Resting the pasta dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Cover the dough. Allowing it to rest for twenty-five to thirty minutes.

Rolling pasta dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now knead the dough for a few minutes. Then lightly flour your countertop. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out as thin as you want it. (I just eyeball it, I don't use a ruler, but you can.)

Preparing homemade noodles/ Photo by Gin Lee

Cut your pasta into the size of noodles that you prefer. To make spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine noodles, dumplings, pot pie squares, etc..

Now, lightly dust your noodles with flour and let it dry for a few minutes before cooking it.

Cooking homemade noodles/ Photo by Gin Lee

Fill a pasta pot with water. Allow the water to come to a rapid boil and transfer your fresh pasta in the pot. Cook for about eight to twelve minutes. (The cooking time will vary depending on how you cut your pasta.)

Dried homemade pasta/ Photo by Gin Lee

Or hang your pasta up to dry on a pasta rack, dehydrate it, or place it into freezer bags and freeze it.