Grits cornbread

This particular grits cornbread recipe will make a very flavorful and fluffy pan of bread. It rises nicely and browns beautifully like a typical cornbread made from store-bought cornmeal. The texture of the cornbread will be slightly different, but the quality and taste are still really good.

What are grits?

Grits are created from ground white and yellow corn. Both grits and cornmeal are created from dried ground field corn (also known as dent corn).

Field corn is left on the stalk to dry completely before it's harvested. After that, the dried corn goes to mills where it's then processed for numerous consumer products such as grits and cornmeal.

Now, let's get to my recipe!

Ingredients:

¾ cup of quick-cooking grits

1¼ cups of granulated Splenda, or regular granulated sugar (add less if you don't like sweet cornbread)

1¾ cup of self-rising flour

½ cup of canola oil

1 cup of milk

¼ cup of unsweetened applesauce, or 1 egg (I used unsweetened applesauce)

Instructions:

Preparing grits cornbread batter/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a bowl, add all the list of ingredients together. Stir and combine well.

Grease a pan or cast-iron skillet, then pour your cornbread batter inside your prepared pan.

Bake in a 425 degrees F oven for twenty-five minutes or until the bread is golden on top and pulls away at the sides of the pan.

Slice and serve.

Note:

For my grits cornbread recipe, you can use any type of grits, but if you choose to use really coarse grits, you'll probably want to run them through a food processor, or a blender first, to create a finer textured cornmeal.