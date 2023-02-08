Oreo-style cookie cake

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGy55_0kgzwhgD00
Oreo-style cookie cake/Photo byGin Lee

Oreo-style cookie cake

If you are a fan of Oreo cookies, here's a sweet treat that you may really enjoy. Originally, I used to make this cake with regular Oreo cookies. However, my husband is diabetic, so I have to use sugar-free Oreo-style cookies now. If you prefer using sugar, then just use the original Oreo cookies, sugar, and regular powdered sugar instead of the sugar-free products that I use. Either way, the cake is magnificent!

Also, if you prefer using a boxed cake mix, you can use a white cake mix instead of making the cake batter homemade. Follow the box instructions, then just add crushed Oreos to the batter. Then follow the next steps.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of self-rising flour, sifted
  • 1 cup of granulated Splenda, or regular sugar
  • ¾ cup of butter
  • ¼ cup of applesauce, or 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract
  • ½ cup of almond milk
  • 1 cup of sugar-free Oreo style cookies, or regular Oreo cookies, crushed with cream left in them

Oreo-Style frosting ingredients:

  • ½ cup of vegetable shortening
  • 4 cups of sugar-free powdered sugar
  • ½ cup of crushed sugar-free Oreos style cookies, or regular Oreo cookies (add more if you prefer)
  • ¼ cup of almond milk

Instructions for the cake:

Begin by adding the butter to a bowl and mix it until it's creamy. Then add one cup of granulated Splenda, or regular sugar. Blend well.

Now, add two cups of sifted self-rising flour, one-fourth cup of applesauce, or one large egg, one teaspoon of pure vanilla extract, and a half cup of almond milk into the butter mixture; blend well.

Next, crush one cup of sugar-free Oreo cookies. Then add them to the cake batter and fold them in. (I crushed the Oreo cookies by hand. You can crush them finer in a food processor if that's your preference.)

Prepare a 9x13 inch cake pan by greasing it well with butter and dusting it with flour. Shake out the excess flour. Then pour your Oreo cake batter into the pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thsTC_0kgzwhgD00
Baking Oreo-style cookie cake/Photo byGin Lee

Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for thirty-five to forty minutes. Then allow your cake to cool.

Oreo-Style frosting instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUkTL_0kgzwhgD00
Oreo-style frosting/Photo byGin Lee

Add a half cup of vegetable shortening to a bowl, and one-fourth cup of almond milk, then slowly add 4 cups of sugar-free powdered sugar.

Once the frosting is mixed well, fold in one and a half cup of crushed sugar-free Oreos.

To finish the cake, just add the frosting.

Note:

You can bake the cake batter in two round cake pans, then add frosting to the top of one cake and layer it with the other cake; add frosting to the top and sides.

You can also chop the cake into pieces (before frosting it) and add the Oreo frosting by stirring it in. Then serve the cake in bowls with a dollop of whipped topping in the center and extra cookie crumbs on top.

