Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3k0f_0kegdZ6700
Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake/Photo byGin Lee

Treat yourself and your honey-do this Valentine's day with a delicious Bisquick cinnamon delight cake. The cake tastes similar to a cinnamon roll, and it's fairly simple to prepare. I hope that y'all will enjoy it as much as my husband does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpdWC_0kegdZ6700
Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of Bisquick mix
  • ⅔ cup of milk (almond milk, or oat milk works well)
  • 1 egg, or ¼ cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute
  • 2 tablespoons of granulated white Splenda, or regular granulated white sugar

Ingredients for the cinnamon mixture:

  • 6 tablespoons (¾ cups) of Bisquick mix
  • 6 tablespoons (¾ cups) of Splenda brown sugar, or regular brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon
  • 2 heaping tablespoons of softened butter, or margarine

Instructions:

First, grease an 8-inch heart-shaped cake pan, or a 9x9 inch cake pan with butter, or vegetable shortening. Set aside.

In a bowl, add two cups of Bisquick mix, two-thirds cup of milk (almond milk, or oat milk works well), one egg (or one-fourth cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute), two tablespoons of granulated white Splenda (or regular granulated white sugar) together and combine well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hy5Z0_0kegdZ6700
Transferring the cake batter to the prepared heart-shaped pan/Photo byGin Lee

Now, using a spatula, transfer the cake batter to your prepared cake pan.

In a separate bowl, combine six tablespoons (three-fourths cups) of Bisquick mix, six tablespoons (three-fourths cups) of Splenda brown sugar blend, or regular brown sugar, a half teaspoon of ground cinnamon, two heaping tablespoons of softened butter, or margarine together with a spatula, or a fork until the mixture comes together. (The mixture is supposed to be slightly wet. If needed, add extra butter.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qc4nS_0kegdZ6700
Dropping the cinnamon mixture onto the cake batter/Photo byGin Lee

Now, dollop the cinnamon mixture onto the cake batter (I just drop pieces of the mixture about an inch apart all over the batter).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWYZU_0kegdZ6700
Baking the cake/Photo byGin Lee

As the cake bakes, the cinnamon mixture will melt down into the cake and the cake will look marbled once it's finished baking.

Bake in a 450 degrees F oven for twenty-five to thirty minutes. Allow the cake to cool before adding your preferred frosting or glaze. Then enjoy!

Note:

I made white frosting to frost my Valentine's cake, but the frosting isn't necessary. It tastes delicious both ways.

# Happy Valentines Day# Valentines cake# Bisquick cinnamon delight cake# Cinnamon delight cake# Cake recipes

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer.

Hickory Ridge, AR
