Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake/Photo byGin Lee
Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake
Treat yourself and your honey-do this Valentine's day with a delicious Bisquick cinnamon delight cake. The cake tastes similar to a cinnamon roll, and it's fairly simple to prepare. I hope that y'all will enjoy it as much as my husband does.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of Bisquick mix
- ⅔ cup of milk (almond milk, or oat milk works well)
- 1 egg, or ¼ cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute
- 2 tablespoons of granulated white Splenda, or regular granulated white sugar
Ingredients for the cinnamon mixture:
- 6 tablespoons (¾ cups) of Bisquick mix
- 6 tablespoons (¾ cups) of Splenda brown sugar, or regular brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 2 heaping tablespoons of softened butter, or margarine
Instructions:
First, grease an 8-inch heart-shaped cake pan, or a 9x9 inch cake pan with butter, or vegetable shortening. Set aside.
In a bowl, add two cups of Bisquick mix, two-thirds cup of milk (almond milk, or oat milk works well), one egg (or one-fourth cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute), two tablespoons of granulated white Splenda (or regular granulated white sugar) together and combine well.
Now, using a spatula, transfer the cake batter to your prepared cake pan.
In a separate bowl, combine six tablespoons (three-fourths cups) of Bisquick mix, six tablespoons (three-fourths cups) of Splenda brown sugar blend, or regular brown sugar, a half teaspoon of ground cinnamon, two heaping tablespoons of softened butter, or margarine together with a spatula, or a fork until the mixture comes together. (The mixture is supposed to be slightly wet. If needed, add extra butter.)
Now, dollop the cinnamon mixture onto the cake batter (I just drop pieces of the mixture about an inch apart all over the batter).
As the cake bakes, the cinnamon mixture will melt down into the cake and the cake will look marbled once it's finished baking.
Bake in a 450 degrees F oven for twenty-five to thirty minutes. Allow the cake to cool before adding your preferred frosting or glaze. Then enjoy!
Note:
I made white frosting to frost my Valentine's cake, but the frosting isn't necessary. It tastes delicious both ways.
