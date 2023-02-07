Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake/ Photo by Gin Lee

Valentine's Bisquick cinnamon delight cake

Treat yourself and your honey-do this Valentine's day with a delicious Bisquick cinnamon delight cake. The cake tastes similar to a cinnamon roll, and it's fairly simple to prepare. I hope that y'all will enjoy it as much as my husband does.

Ingredients:

2 cups of Bisquick mix

⅔ cup of milk (almond milk, or oat milk works well)

1 egg, or ¼ cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute

2 tablespoons of granulated white Splenda, or regular granulated white sugar

Ingredients for the cinnamon mixture:

6 tablespoons (¾ cups) of Bisquick mix

6 tablespoons (¾ cups) of Splenda brown sugar, or regular brown sugar

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

2 heaping tablespoons of softened butter, or margarine

Instructions:

First, grease an 8-inch heart-shaped cake pan, or a 9x9 inch cake pan with butter, or vegetable shortening. Set aside.

In a bowl, add two cups of Bisquick mix, two-thirds cup of milk (almond milk, or oat milk works well), one egg (or one-fourth cup of applesauce, or other egg substitute), two tablespoons of granulated white Splenda (or regular granulated white sugar) together and combine well.

Transferring the cake batter to the prepared heart-shaped pan/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, using a spatula, transfer the cake batter to your prepared cake pan.

In a separate bowl, combine six tablespoons (three-fourths cups) of Bisquick mix, six tablespoons (three-fourths cups) of Splenda brown sugar blend, or regular brown sugar, a half teaspoon of ground cinnamon, two heaping tablespoons of softened butter, or margarine together with a spatula, or a fork until the mixture comes together. (The mixture is supposed to be slightly wet. If needed, add extra butter.)

Dropping the cinnamon mixture onto the cake batter/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, dollop the cinnamon mixture onto the cake batter (I just drop pieces of the mixture about an inch apart all over the batter).

Baking the cake/ Photo by Gin Lee

As the cake bakes, the cinnamon mixture will melt down into the cake and the cake will look marbled once it's finished baking.

Bake in a 450 degrees F oven for twenty-five to thirty minutes. Allow the cake to cool before adding your preferred frosting or glaze. Then enjoy!

Note: