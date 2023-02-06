Original flavored barbecue sauce/ Photo by Gin Lee

Original flavored barbecue sauce

The weather has been so nasty here for the past week. It's been freezing rain, sleeting, and it's so very cold and yucky outside. So, I am in my comfy kitchen preparing various sauces using tomatoes. My recipe is for refrigerated original flavored barbecue sauce. I'm not processing my sauce in a canner, but you can if that's your preference. If you don't have any fresh tomatoes, you can make this sauce using canned tomatoes.

Ingredients:

10 tomatoes, or 28-ounce can of tomatoes

1 cup of onion, finely diced

2-½ teaspoons of garlic powder

1-½ teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 cup of Splenda brown sugar, or regular brown sugar

1 can of tomato paste, to be used as a thickener

Instructions:

If you're using fresh tomatoes, wash and rinse your tomatoes well. Slice them in half. (If you prefer seedless sauce, take the seeds out by squeezing each half.) Then chop each of them coarsely.

Now, transfer your prepared tomatoes and diced onion to a blender or food processor. Start processing the tomatoes and onion at high speed first, then to low, and then pulse the machine about eight more times.

Next, transfer the tomato mixture to a saucepan. Add the other ingredients; stir well.

Cook over a high temperature. Once the sauce reaches the boiling point, turn the burner down to medium heat and simmer the sauce for one hour. Stir occasionally.

Allow your barbecue sauce to cool. Then package it up. (I pour mine up into a large glass jar and vacuum-seal the lid. Then place it inside my refrigerator.)

Note:

I generally only make one to two quart-sized jars of refrigerated barbecue sauce at a time. If my recipe makes more than you can use in a short period, freeze, or process it.

Stored in the freezer, my barbecue sauce generally keeps for about one year.