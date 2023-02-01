Savory Italian cheddar bread

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32M8Qg_0kYqhBk100
Savory Italian cheddar bread/Photo byGin Lee

This is the perfect bread to serve alongside any of your favorite pasta dishes. It's truly yummy! To create the savory Italian cheddar bread, I add shredded cheddar cheese and Italian seasoning to my dough before the dough's ten hour rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKz1q_0kYqhBk100
Savory Italian cheddar bread/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup of whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • ¼ teaspoon of active dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning
  • 1-½ cups of warm water, add more if needed
  • 1-½ cups of shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, and add the yeast. Stir well. Then add the Italian seasoning and the seasoning salt; stir until all the ingredients are incorporated well.

Now, add the warm water to the flour mixture; combine with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese into the dough mixture. Combine well until the dough comes together.

Cover the bowl of dough with a clean towel or plastic wrap and allow the dough to rest for ten hours.

Place your Dutch oven inside a 450 degrees F oven. Allow it to get sizzling hot with the lid on. (Please make sure that your lid handle isn't plastic.)

Now, sprinkle flour over the dough while it's inside the mixing bowl. Tuck and fold your dough into a round shape.

Carefully remove the Dutch oven from your preheated oven and transfer your dough to the inside of the Dutch oven.

Place the lid on your Dutch oven and bake your bread dough for about forty-five minutes. Then remove the lid, add extra shredded cheddar cheese on top of your bread, or brush the top of your bread with olive oil. Place your Dutch oven back into the oven. Bake for another ten to fifteen minutes, or until the bread is browned according to your preference.

Next, remove your pan from the oven. Flip your bread out of it and let it cool. Slice and enjoy it!

Hickory Ridge, AR
