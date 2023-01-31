Oven roasted Italian herb chicken/ Photo by Gin Lee

Oven roasted Italian herb chicken

This recipe is honestly very delicious. Once roasted, the skin on the bird is super crunchy, while the inside meat stays moist and juicy.

If you'd like to make this recipe using a crock pot, you can. Just follow the instructions, then slowly cook your chicken on low for about seven to eight hours, or on high for half the time.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

½ teaspoon of thyme

½ teaspoon of rosemary

½ teaspoon of oregano

½ teaspoon of basil

½ teaspoon of black sesame seeds

½ teaspoon of white sesame seeds

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ cup of water, for the roasting pan

2 tablespoons of butter for the pan

Instructions:

In a spice dish, add a half teaspoon of thyme, a half teaspoon of rosemary, a half teaspoon of oregano, a half teaspoon of basil, a half teaspoon of smoked paprika, a half of a teaspoon of black sesame seeds, a half of a teaspoon of white sesame seeds, one teaspoon of garlic powder, a half teaspoon of onion powder, a half teaspoon of seasoning salt, and one teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper. Combine well. Set aside.

Brush or rub the olive oil over your whole chicken and underneath the skin of the chicken's breast.

Now, sprinkle the seasoning mix all over the exterior and inside cavity of your chicken. Then transfer it to a 9x13 inch dish. Add one-half cup of water and two tablespoons of butter to the inside of the pan.

Cover with a lid, or place aluminum foil over the pan. Then transfer it to your oven. Roast for about one hour in a 375 degrees F oven.

Roasting a Italian herb chicken/ Photo by Gin Lee

Then take the lid off the pan. Finish cooking for about ten minutes, or until the chicken juices are clear and the skin on your chicken has browned.

Once the chicken is finished roasting, allow it to sit in its juices for fifteen minutes before carving the meat. Serve and enjoy!

Note:

The roasting time may vary depending on different sized chickens.