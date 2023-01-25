Homemade flour tortillas/ Photo by Gin Lee

Homemade flour tortillas

Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!

Homemade flour tortillas/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 cups of self-rising flour

3 tablespoons of shortening

3/4 cup of water

Instructions:

Add the self-rising flour and shortening together and mix with a fork until the mixture comes together in pea-sized shapes.

In the center of the flour mixture, make a circled well. Add the water. Slowly mix the dry and wet ingredients together with your fingers until it comes together as a dough.

Place the dough on a lightly floured countertop. You'll need to knead the dough for about five minutes, or until it becomes smooth.

Preparing the tortilla dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Once your dough is finished, cover it with a tea towel and allow it to rest for thirty-five minutes.

Press the tortilla dough into flat circles:

Forming the tortilla dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

First, pinch off a small amount of dough (to the size that you prefer) and form into a ball shape.

Pressing the dough with a tortilla press/ Photo by Gin Lee

To make tortillas about six inches on a tortilla press. Roll each piece of dough into a ball-shaped-size.

Now, transfer the ball of dough down to the center of your tortilla press and press down the handle. You should use plastic wrap, waxed paper, plastic bags in between the dough and dough press. This will keep the dough from sticking. (Do this even if you're rolling the dough out on the countertop.) This step will flatten the dough out into a circle shape. Do this about six to eight times with each piece, and each time rotate the dough.

Follow these steps until you get the dough pressed out as thin as it needs to be. Then open your tortilla press and transfer the pressed dough to a very hot skillet (no oil needed).

Personally, I steadily work on pressing my dough out while I am cooking each tortilla. By the time I get one pressed, the one I have in the skillet cooking is done. This method works well for me, but you can press all the circles first and then cook them. (If you press all the dough first, make sure to place wax paper in between the dough circles, to prevent them from sticking together.)

Cooking the tortillas in a hot, dry skillet/ Photo by Gin Lee

Cook the flour tortillas in a hot skillet over a medium-high temperature for about two minutes on both sides. The tortillas will puff up in places and be browned when they're done.

Once cooked, place the hot tortillas in a dish covered with a tea towel to keep them warm while you repeat the above steps.

Enjoy!