Savory pork chops
Today, I used mixed (two types of) pork chops in this recipe. First, I seasoned the meat and then pan seared each chop in a large skillet. Then I transferred them to an oven-safe dish and spread cream of celery soup over them, before placing the meat in the oven to bake for thirty-five minutes. Once the chops finish baking, the soup thickens into a pork flavored gravy. The gravy is delicious served over potatoes.
If you're interested in making homemade cream of soup, check out my recipe "Homemade dry cream of soup mix."
Ingredients:
- 6-8 mixed pork chops (pork loin chops and pork steaks are the two that I used today)
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon of minced dried onion
- 2 cups of cream of celery soup
- 1-2 tablespoons of canola oil
Instructions:
First, mix your spices together in a spice dish. Then sprinkle the seasoning mix on both sides of each pork chop.
Add canola oil to a large skillet, allowing it to get hot over medium-high heat.
Now, sear each chop until both sides are nicely browned. (I pan seared mine for five to six minutes per side.)
Add the chops in a 9x13 inch pan. Then add the cream of celery soup. Using a spatula, spread the soup over each pork chop.
Transfer the pan to a 375 degrees F oven and bake for about thirty-five minutes. Serve the gravy over potatoes and enjoy your delicious home cooked meal!
Notes:
Depending on your taste, you can use the cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, or cream of cheese soup for this recipe.
Comments / 0