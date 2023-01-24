Savory pork chops/ Photo by Gin Lee

Savory pork chops

Today, I used mixed (two types of) pork chops in this recipe. First, I seasoned the meat and then pan seared each chop in a large skillet. Then I transferred them to an oven-safe dish and spread cream of celery soup over them, before placing the meat in the oven to bake for thirty-five minutes. Once the chops finish baking, the soup thickens into a pork flavored gravy. The gravy is delicious served over potatoes.

If you're interested in making homemade cream of soup, check out my recipe " Homemade dry cream of soup mix ."

Savory pork chops/ Twice baked cheesy potatoes/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

6-8 mixed pork chops (pork loin chops and pork steaks are the two that I used today)

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon of minced dried onion

2 cups of cream of celery soup

1-2 tablespoons of canola oil

Instructions:

First, mix your spices together in a spice dish. Then sprinkle the seasoning mix on both sides of each pork chop.

Add canola oil to a large skillet, allowing it to get hot over medium-high heat.

Pan searing pork chops/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, sear each chop until both sides are nicely browned. (I pan seared mine for five to six minutes per side.)

Add the chops in a 9x13 inch pan. Then add the cream of celery soup. Using a spatula, spread the soup over each pork chop.

Transfer the pan to a 375 degrees F oven and bake for about thirty-five minutes. Serve the gravy over potatoes and enjoy your delicious home cooked meal!

Notes:

Depending on your taste, you can use the cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, or cream of cheese soup for this recipe.