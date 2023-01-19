Mom's chocolate swirl pumpkin bundt cake/ Photo by Glenda Andrews/ Gin Lee/

Mom's chocolate swirl pumpkin bundt cake

To make mom's eggless, chocolate swirl pumpkin bundt cake, you'll need one Betty Crocker chocolate swirl boxed cake mix and only three other ingredients. For her recipe, mom substituted pumpkin for the eggs. Mom's cake looks amazing, and it turns out super moist, without adding eggs!

Mom's chocolate swirl pumpkin bundt cake/ Photo by Glenda Andrews/

Ingredients:

1 Betty Crocker chocolate swirl cake mix

1 cup water

½ cup of cooking oil

1-15-ounce can of pumpkin

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a bundt pan, by greasing it, then lightly dust it with flour. Shake any excess flour out of your bundt pan.

In a mixing bowl, add your cake mix, cooking oil, water, and pumpkin. Mix at low speed with a mixer for thirty seconds; then bump the speed up to medium. Mix for about three minutes. If mixing by hand, stir for several minutes until your cake batter is well incorporated, and the batter is smooth.

Remove eight to ten tablespoons of the cake batter and transfer it to a smaller dish. Then pour the remaining batter into your prepared bundt pan.

Now, add the chocolate mix into the reserved cake batter; stir well with a spatula.

Then drop your chocolate mixture sporadically onto the cake batter inside your prepared bundt pan. Use a spatula to swirl the chocolate mixture throughout the cake batter.

Bake for about forty-five minutes, or until the cake rises and pulls away from the pan. Allow your chocolate swirl pumpkin cake to cool. Add frosting if desired. Slice and enjoy!