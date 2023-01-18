Homemade pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread

Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.

What is a pimiento or pimento?

A pimiento or pimento is the same word for sweet red pepper. They're just spelled differently. The peppers are often pickled and packaged in small jars. The pickled pimiento peppers are also stuffed inside store-bought green olives and used to create the well-loved spice "paprika."

Some pimiento cheese recipes are made with shredded cheddar cheese and cream cheese. However, my family has always used Velveeta cheese in our family recipe. Since Velveeta cheese is already creamy, there's no need to add cream cheese. You can also use Velveeta shreds if you prefer that over the block cheese.

If pimiento peppers are hard for you to find, you can use a red bell pepper as a substitute. Just roast your pepper first and finely dice it.

Ingredients:

2-½ cups of Velveeta block cheese, shredded, or mashed up

½ cup of Miracle Whip, mayonnaise, or other salad dressing

4 ounces pimientos, drained and diced

1 tablespoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

First, dice, shred, or mash your Velveeta cheese. Then add the salad dressing of your choice (I used Miracle Whip). You can use a mixer to blend the cheese and salad dressing if you prefer your pimiento cheese to be creamier (I just use a big fork).

Now, drain and dice your pimiento peppers. Then add them to your cheese mixture; mix well.

Next, add one tablespoon of onion powder, a half of a teaspoon of smoked paprika, a fourth teaspoon of seasoning salt, and a half teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper; combine well.

Serve your homemade pimiento cheese on sliced bread, on crackers, or as a thick dip for vegetable sticks. Enjoy!