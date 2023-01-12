Baked spaghetti

Baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti/ Photo by Gin Lee

Baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti

Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.

If you dislike pepperoni for whatever reason, leave it out. It's entirely an optional ingredient.

Ingredients:

1-16-ounce package of spaghetti noodles

4 quarts of water

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

24 meatballs , homemade or store-bought

, homemade or store-bought 6-ounces pepperoni slices (optional)

1 tablespoon of onion flakes

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1-½ teaspoons of Italian seasoning

1-24-ounce jar of pasta sauce, or a simple meat sauce

2 cups of cheese (your choice)

Instructions:

First, cook the meatballs in a skillet until they are nicely browned.

Fill a large pasta pan with four quarts of water, place the lid on the pan to bring the water to a boiling point over a high temperature. Then remove the lid. Add a teaspoon of seasoning salt. Once the water is boiling, add the spaghetti noodles. Cook the noodles (uncovered) for ten to twelve minutes.

Drain the water off the spaghetti noodles in a colander. Then add them to a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Stir in the spices, meatballs, pepperoni slices, pasta sauce; combine well. Then add half the cheese and stir.

Next, add the rest of the cheese on top of the spaghetti. Transfer your dish to a 350 degrees F oven and bake for twenty to twenty-five minutes.

Allow your spaghetti to sit for ten minutes before serving. Enjoy!