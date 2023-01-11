Mama's Mexican chicken and rice casserole/ Photo by Glenda C. Andrews/ Gin Lee

Mama's Mexican chicken and rice casserole

If you enjoy Mexican cuisine, I think that you'll love this! Because today, I am sharing my mom's recipe for her Mexican chicken and rice casserole. My beautiful and oh so amazing mom surprised me early this morning by bringing over a pan of her homemade casserole for me to serve for our dinner tonight and it looks simply mouthwatering. I know that I can't wait to taste it!

Ingredients:

3-4 cups of chicken, boiled, deboned, and chopped

2 cups of rice

1 large onion, diced finely

2 cups of salsa (mom's is homemade)

1-15-ounce can of black beans, liquid drained

1 can of cream of chicken soup

1 teaspoon of no-salt

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cilantro

Shredded Mexican cheese

sour cream, optional

Tortilla chips, optional

Instructions:

First, prepare your chicken. Mom adds water to a large pan and boils it until it falls off the bone. Then she chops the cooked chicken up into bite-size pieces. (Cooking time will take about one hour.)

Using a rice cooker, cook the rice. Add two cups of white rice, two cups of water in a rice cooker; cook for about fifty minutes.

Mix your prepared chicken, rice, diced onion, salsa, black beans, no-salt, garlic powder, cilantro, cream of chicken soup, and chili powder together well. Then transfer the chicken and rice mixture to a 9×13 inch casserole dish. Sprinkle it with shredded cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees F for about twenty-five minutes. The cheese should be melted nicely when the Mexican casserole is done.

Allow the casserole to sit for ten minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Note:

Mom says that you need to rinse and drain the black beans. It supposingly gets rid of the gas that's in the beans.

She also says you can also add whole kernel corn to the casserole. Just drain it first.