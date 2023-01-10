Fruit salad/ Photo by Gin Lee

Fruit salad

Normally, making fruit salad is a family tradition for Christmas, but I am running a little behind schedule. So, I decided to make it today. After-all, it's a perfect dessert that can be served by itself, or with a meal on any given day.

I prepare my fruit salad with a mixture of various fruits, chopped pecans, and fold the fruit mixture into homemade whipped topping. You can also use store-bought whipped topping, if that's what you prefer.

Preparing the fruit for the salad/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh pineapple sliced and cut into chunks, or 1-20-ounce can of pineapple chunks, drained

1 grapefruit, peeled and cut into chunks

1-15-ounce can of mixed fruit, any variety, drained

2-3 tangerines, peeled and segmented

1 apple, peeled and sliced

1 pear, peeled and sliced

1 cup of seedless grapes, halved (any variety)

1 jar of maraschino cherries, halved (optional)

2 bananas, peeled and sliced (optional)

1 cup of chopped pecans, or your preferred nuts (optional)

Whipped topping (see ingredients and instructions below)

Preparing the whipped topping/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients for the whipped topping

3 cups of whipping cream

10-12 tablespoons of sugar-free powdered sugar, or regular powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Instructions to make the whipped topping:

In a large mixing bowl, add the whipping cream, sugar-free powdered sugar, or regular powdered sugar, and pure vanilla extract together. Beat the mixture until stiff peaks form, for about three minutes. Set aside.

Preparing the pineapple/ Photo by Gin Lee

Instructions for preparing the fruit salad:

First, prepare the fruit by peeling, slicing, and cutting it into bite-sized chunks. Once that is completed, toss the fruit chunks in the bowl of whipped topping. Gently stir.

Next, chop the pecans, or your preferred nuts. Then add them to your fruit salad and stir. (Optional)

Now, transfer your fruit salad to the refrigerator. Allow it to chill, then serve.

Note:

The fruit salad can be made in various ways; with various types of fruit, with jello, with cooked, cold rice, and with marshmallows, etc..