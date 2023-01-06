Butter crusted bread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Butter crusted bread

Today, I am making my Boule (round) butter crusted bread. This bread is baked inside a 375 degrees F oven, inside a cast-iron skillet. It can also be baked inside a Dutch oven, on a baking stone, or in a loaf pan. Use whatever works best for you and your occasion.

This is a wonderful bread to serve with beans, stews, soups, and chili. When the dough is baked inside a loaf pan the bread makes a very flavorful sandwich bread. The dough is versatile and it can be formed to whatever shape you prefer.

Butter crusted bread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1-½ cups of warm water

¼ cup of Splenda, or regular sugar

2-¼ teaspoons of active-dry yeast

2 tablespoons of butter, melted, plus extra for brushing over the top of the dough

4 cups of bread flour, or all-purpose

1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt

Instructions:

In an extra large bowl, add the warm water, Splenda, or regular sugar, and yeast; stir.

Once your yeast proofs, add your flour, melted butter, and seasoning salt. Combine with a wooden spoon. (I generally end up using my hands to form my dough into a ball shape.) You can use a stand-up mixer, with a dough hook attachment if you prefer.

Preparing bread dough for butter crusted bread/ Photo by Gin Lee

Lightly drizzle oil over your dough and leave it inside the bowl and cover with a tea towel, or plastic wrap. Allow your dough to rise for thirty minutes.

After the first rest, lightly flour a work surface and transfer your dough to it. Roll your dough around in the flour (by hand) a few times and knead it for approximately five to six times. Then shape it into a ball. Cover your dough with a tea towel, or plastic wrap once again. Allow the dough to rest for another thirty minutes.

From this point onward, I will be preparing my largest cast-iron skillet to make my bread, but you can use regular loaf pans, a Dutch oven, etc.. However, if you're using a loaf pan, skip the next step.

Place a cast-iron skillet in a 400 degrees F oven and allow it to get super hot. Then turn the temperature down to 375 degrees F. Then take the skillet out of the oven and brush your cast-iron skillet with melted butter. Transfer the dough to the cast-iron skillet. (Be careful not to burn yourself with the hot skillet.)

Bake in the oven for twenty-five to thirty-five minutes at 375 degrees F. Towards the end of the baking time, brush your bread with additional melted butter. (I also brush extra butter over the bread midway through baking.)

Allow your fresh butter-crusted bread to cool. Enjoy!

Note:

After you brush the dough with melted butter, you can sprinkle sesame seeds, flax seeds, parmesan cheese, sea salt, etc. on top of it. Then bake.