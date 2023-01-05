Country-style onion gravy/ Photo by Gin Lee

Country-style onion gravy

Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.

Ingredients:

2 large onions, diced, sliced, or chunked

1 tablespoon of meat drippings, or canola oil

1 tablespoon of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

2 cups of beef broth (can be made from beef bouillon )

) 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

Instructions:

First, dice, slice, or cut your onions in chunks. I prefer mine to be finely diced, but cut your onions the way you prefer. Set aside.

Now, I prepared country fried round steak and used my meat drippings. (By drippings, I am referring to those nice crispy bits and oil that's left in your skillet when you fry country fried steak.) If you don't want to do that step, leave the beef drippings out. And add one tablespoon of canola oil and one tablespoon of butter. If you're using your meat drippings, you'll need to eyeball the oil that's already in the skillet. You may need to add more, or take out some, and then add one tablespoon of butter. Heat the oil up until it's nice and hot on medium-low heat.

Add your prepared onions to the skillet. Stir well. Allow your onions to get translucent. (This usually takes about ten to twelve minutes.)

Now, remove your skillet from the burner, while stirring continuously, add the flour slowly in. When it's been combined well, transfer it back to the burner. Allow the flour to cook and turn brown. Stir continuously. (You can add a few tablespoons of the beef broth if your flour gets too thick in the pan.)

Next, slowly pour your beef broth over the onion mixture. Then add one teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper and a half teaspoon of seasoning salt. Stir constantly until your gravy reaches a thickness that you desire.

Serve over country fried round steak, Salisbury steak, creamy potatoes, etc.. Enjoy!