Country-fried round steak/ Photo by Gin Lee

Country-fried round steak

Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.

Country-fried round steak/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 pounds of beef round steak, or deer

½ cup of flour

1 tablespoon of onion flakes

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of soul seasoning

1 teaspoon of beef bouillon

1 teaspoon of sesame seeds

1 cup of canola oil, to fry the steak in

Instructions:

In a one gallon bag, add your flour and all the spices together. Close the bag and shake it.

Preparing the steak/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, add your steak into the bag. Close the bag and shake it really well. Toss the bag from side to side until all the mixture has covered each piece. Allow the steak to sit in the bag for about fifteen minutes. Then shake the bag once again, to make certain the steaks are coated evenly.

In a large skillet, add your canola oil. Allow the oil to get super hot and bubbly.

Now, add two steaks to the hot oil. Allow the meat to brown well for five minutes, then flip each piece over and finish cooking it for an additional five minutes. When done, drain the steaks on a paper-lined platter. Repeat these steps until all your steaks are cooked.

Serve with mashed potatoes, onion gravy, and rolls. Enjoy!