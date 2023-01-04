Barbecue pork bites/ Photo by Gin Lee

For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.

If you would like the information on how I prepare my regular homemade barbecue sauce, go to my article on baked BBQ chicken to see how I make it. Or if you prefer a spicy barbecue sauce, you can go to my article to find out how I prepare my spicy BBQ sauce .

Barbecue pork bites/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 pounds of pork cubes

1 tablespoon of canola oil

1 onion, finely diced

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

2 cups (16-ounces) of barbecue sauce (homemade, or store-bought)

Instructions:

I use a Dutch oven for this recipe, but use whatever you prefer for preparing your barbecue pork bites.

Preparing barbecue pork bites/ Photo by Gin Lee

First, add the canola oil in your pan and allow it to get hot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic, sauté them until they become translucent. Then add your pork cubes, 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper, and ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt. Stir well. Cook until the pork is opaque and no longer pink (about fifteen minutes). Continue to stir the meat frequently, so that all sides and every piece are thoroughly cooked.

Preparing barbecue pork bites/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, add your barbecue sauce to the meat; stir well. Lower the temperature to medium-low and simmer until the sauce has thickened to your desired consistency.

Do not cover your pan. You'll want the steam to escape so that the liquid will thicken and the longer you allow your meat and sauce to simmer, the thicker it will become. At this point, only stir if it's absolutely needed. Stirring will cool the sauce down, which will take it longer to thicken.

Once your barbecue pork bites are done, serve and enjoy!

Note: