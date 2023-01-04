Bread dough made in a bag

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSSCx_0k25kpUZ00
Bread dough made in a bag/Photo byGin Lee

Bread dough made in a bag

Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.

This dough can be used to make several types of bread and can even be used as pizza dough, garlic sticks, rolls, etc..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdCZQ_0k25kpUZ00
Bread dough made in a bag/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

You'll need a clean one gallon plastic bag or bigger. (Nothing smaller than one gallon.)

  • 1-½ cups of warm water
  • ¼ cup of Splenda, or regular sugar
  • 2-¼ teaspoons of active-dry yeast
  • 2 tablespoons of butter, melted, plus extra for brushing over the top of the dough
  • 4-½ cups, plus about 3 tablespoons (reserved) of bread flour, or all-purpose
  • 1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt
  • 1 tablespoon of canola oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7Mez_0k25kpUZ00
Preparing bread dough in a bag/Photo byGin Lee

Instructions:

First, open your plastic bag and place it inside a bowl with the bag open and standing upward, add 1-½ cups of warm water, ¼ cup of Splenda, or regular sugar, and 2-¼ teaspoons of active-dry yeast. Close the bag and shake it for a minute. (I prefer to proof the yeast this way rather than adding my flour in the bag first. This is to make certain that my yeast is still active.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4Gf9_0k25kpUZ00
Preparing dough in a bag/Photo byGin Lee

Now, add 2 tablespoons of cooled melted butter, 4 cups of bread flour, or all-purpose, and 1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt inside the liquid mixture. Close the bag and shake it vigorously this time. Squeeze the bag with your hands and fingers to incorporate all the ingredients together.

Burp the bag when it's needed (letting the excess air out of the bag).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y74cj_0k25kpUZ00
Bread dough made in a bag/Photo byGin Lee

Once the ingredients are all combined well, place the bag on your countertop. Allowing the dough to rest for thirty minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAbND_0k25kpUZ00
Adding more flour to the dough/Photo byGin Lee

Next, add about one tablespoon of flour to the bag of dough. Close the bag again and burp the dough by squeezing the bag. Squeeze the bag of dough ten to fifteen times with your fingers and hands (kinda like you're kneading it). Then open the bag and add one tablespoon of canola oil. Close the bag and shake it to distribute the oil around the dough's surface. (Don't knead the oil into the dough.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUThT_0k25kpUZ00
Allowing the dough rest for its second time/Photo byGin Lee

Sit the bag back down on your countertop. Allow the dough to rest again for another thirty minutes.

Once the time has passed, add two tablespoons of flour into the bag. Shake and knead the bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GERzG_0k25kpUZ00
Allowing the dough to rest for the final stage/Photo byGin Lee

Transfer the dough into a well-greased pan and allow it to rest again for at least an hour. Then brush an egg wash on top of your dough.

Bake in a 375 degrees F oven for twenty-five to thirty-five minutes (times are depending on the type of pan you use).

Hickory Ridge, AR
1 comments

