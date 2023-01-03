Crab salad/ Photo by Gin Lee

Crab salad

Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!

This recipe is extremely simple to make. It's fresh, healthy, and tastes delicious! If you don't like crab meat, substitute it with salad shrimp. If you don't enjoy seafood, make a pasta salad instead. Just substitute the meat with cooked, mini pasta shells. Each version is really yummy.

Ingredients:

2 cups of crab meat, stick style Surimi (imitation crab meat), cut into chunks

½-1 cup of Miracle Whip salad dressing, or your preferred salad dressing (amount depends on how much dressing you prefer)

1-2 carrots, peeled and shredded

½ head of iceberg lettuce

1 cup of fresh romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup of fresh kale, chopped

1 cup of fresh baby spinach

1 cup of mustard greens, chopped

1 cup of red cabbage, shredded

¼ cup of diced dill pickles

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ cup of fresh broccoli, uncooked and diced

2-4 mushrooms, sliced

1 tomato, diced

1-½ cups of shredded cheese, use the kind you prefer (I used Swiss)

Instructions:

First, wash and prepare all of your vegetables and slice the crab meat into bite-sized pieces.

Then transfer all the ingredients to a salad bowl.

Now, add a half cup of Miracle Whip salad dressing, or your preferred salad dressing. Combine well.

Sprinkle the freshly ground black pepper and stir.

Next, add the shredded cheese on top of your crab salad. Then serve and enjoy.