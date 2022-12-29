Black-eyed peas and ham, a Southerner's New Year's dinner

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbdnu_0jxnUmL400
Black-eyed peas and ham/Photo byGin Lee

Black-eyed peas and ham, a Southerner's New Year's dinner

Oh, the mystical power of those black-eyed peas with ham and collard greens, bringing good luck and good fortune for a flourishing new year!

Today, I am making a pot of black-eyed peas and ham, with collard greens as a side dish. Yes, this is a southern tradition that we do here every New Year's day. However, I am making my peas in advance so that I can share my recipe in time for the new year.

Soaking your back eyed peas first will reduce the amount of cooking time by thirty-five minutes. I generally never soak my peas. However, I do rinse them thoroughly and pick out the bad peas and other unwanted debris, such as pebbles, sticks, and dirt clots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgqJ0_0jxnUmL400
Black-eyed peas with ham/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2 pound bag of dried black-eyed peas
  • 2 pounds of cooked ham, bacon, or ham hocks, diced
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of red cayenne pepper flakes
  • ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 2-4 tablespoons of butter
  • 4 cups of water
  • 4 cups of vegetable stock, or chicken broth

Instructions:

Rinse your black-eyed peas, pick out any bad peas, pebbles, etc.. Soak them for a few hours if you prefer. (I never soak my dried peas before cooking.)

Chop your cooked ham into bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

Finely dice the onion. Set aside.

Now, add your peas to a crock-pot, pan, or Dutch oven and add the diced onion, ham, and the spices. Fill your pan with vegetable stock, chicken broth, or water. Make sure that the water is about two to three inches above your black-eyed peas.

Set the heat on high, bringing the liquid to a boil. Then lower the heat to a simmer. At this point is when I add my butter. Cook for one to two hours, or until the peas are tender. Don't forget to check your peas often and add more water to the pan when it's needed.

If you're slow cooking your peas in a crock-pot, you'll need to allow anywhere from six to eight hours to cook them.

Serve your black-eyed peas and ham with a side of greens and cornbread. Enjoy!

Happy New Year 2023! Here's hoping that we'll all find our fortune this new year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black eyed peas and ham# Southern New Year dinner# Black eyed pea recipe# Happy New Year 2023

Comments / 2

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
15743 followers

More from Gin Lee

Air-fried chicken without breading

Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.

Read full story

Bread and butter pickles

Vivid, bright green, crisp, and super tangy, these bread and butter pickles are both thinly sliced and speared. I prefer preparing my bread and butter pickles so that I have spears to serve alongside a fish platter and slices to serve on hamburgers and other types of sandwiches. I add just a dash of seasoning salt, freshly ground black pepper, and garlic powder to give my pickles an extra little kick of flavor. Those three ingredients are totally optional.

Read full story

The different shades of bell peppers (Capsicum)

The different shades of bell peppers (Capsicum) Bell pepper: also known as sweet peppers. These peppers get their name from their appearance because they are bell-shaped. They are, in fact, one of the largest peppers and their size ranges from three inches up to eight inches.

Read full story

Comfort tea

With cold weather, unfortunately, comes illnesses, such as the common cold, sinusitis, and influenza. So, today I am making my homemade comfort tea because, unfortunately, I'm feeling a little under the weather.

Read full story

Old-fashioned banana pudding

Late last night, I prepared my homemade vanilla wafers and today I will be making my old-fashioned banana pudding. I don't cut any corners with this recipe. Meaning, I make the entire recipe start to finish from scratch. Hope y'all will enjoy it!

Read full story

Homemade vanilla wafers

Today, I am making homemade vanilla wafers, because you can't have a southern winter holiday without making a good old-fashioned banana pudding, banana cream pie, or a banana split cake! And well, my recipes for those three goodies all require vanilla wafers.

Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Arctic cold front hits Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

Arctic cold front hits Hickory Ridge, Arkansas/Photo byGin Lee. It's just a few days before the winter holidays and the weather has truly kicked into full gear here in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. The blistering wind is without a doubt seriously cold!

Read full story

Holiday stuffed bell peppers

Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.

Read full story

Holiday ham dressing

This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade country-style fudge

Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!

Read full story

Chocolate pecan clusters

This is certainly not a new recipe, but it is extremely simple to make. My grandma Ball used to make these all the time during the holidays for a quick chocolate fix. They're a perfect holiday treat! So much so that you just might want to make extra for those last-minute gifts this holiday season.

Read full story

Homemade country-style eggnog dry mix

Homemade country-style eggnog dry mix/Photo byGin Lee. Preparing homemade eggnog has always been a holiday tradition for my family on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Today, I want to invite y'all to come along and join me while I create my homemade country-style eggnog with powdered milk and powdered eggs as a dry mix.

Read full story
1 comments

Poppy and sesame seed pork chops

Do you want well-seasoned pork chops that aren't dry and tough after they're baked? If so, then this is a recipe you'll want to try. Today, I am making my poppy and sesame seed pork chops, but before they're baked, I prepare a simple garlic salt, milk brine to allow them to soak in. (Please keep reading to find out why.) Then I finish adding the spices and seeds, right after I add softened butter to both sides of the meat. The pork chops are then baked at a high temperature quickly, which keeps them from drying out and becoming tough.

Read full story

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade butter cookies

Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.

Read full story

Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due)

Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due)/Photo byGin Lee. Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due) Cherokee water crackers are yummy when they're paired with cheese and different types of dried meat. Plus, they're also wonderful to munch on (slowly) when your tummy is upset, or if you're experiencing morning sickness, and they can also help with acid reflux.

Read full story

Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits

Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.

Read full story

Homemade croutons

This is a delicious recipe for using stale bread (any type can be used). The croutons can be used in salads, stew, chili, or be used to create homemade dressing and stuffing for the upcoming holidays. I even think they're good for snacking.

Read full story

Pecan shells and their uses

So, if you're shelling your pecans to make pecan pies for the holidays. Save your shells because they make a great nutritional, organic garden mulch. Plus, they have even more uses. Today, I will tell y'all different ways that I use my empty pecan shells.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy