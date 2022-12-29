Black-eyed peas and ham/ Photo by Gin Lee

Black-eyed peas and ham, a Southerner's New Year's dinner

Oh, the mystical power of those black-eyed peas with ham and collard greens, bringing good luck and good fortune for a flourishing new year!

Today, I am making a pot of black-eyed peas and ham, with collard greens as a side dish. Yes, this is a southern tradition that we do here every New Year's day. However, I am making my peas in advance so that I can share my recipe in time for the new year.

Soaking your back eyed peas first will reduce the amount of cooking time by thirty-five minutes. I generally never soak my peas. However, I do rinse them thoroughly and pick out the bad peas and other unwanted debris, such as pebbles, sticks, and dirt clots.

Black-eyed peas with ham/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 pound bag of dried black-eyed peas

2 pounds of cooked ham, bacon, or ham hocks, diced

1 onion, diced

2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of red cayenne pepper flakes

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

2-4 tablespoons of butter

4 cups of water

4 cups of vegetable stock, or chicken broth

Instructions:

Rinse your black-eyed peas, pick out any bad peas, pebbles, etc.. Soak them for a few hours if you prefer. (I never soak my dried peas before cooking.)

Chop your cooked ham into bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

Finely dice the onion. Set aside.

Now, add your peas to a crock-pot, pan, or Dutch oven and add the diced onion, ham, and the spices. Fill your pan with vegetable stock, chicken broth, or water. Make sure that the water is about two to three inches above your black-eyed peas.

Set the heat on high, bringing the liquid to a boil. Then lower the heat to a simmer. At this point is when I add my butter. Cook for one to two hours, or until the peas are tender. Don't forget to check your peas often and add more water to the pan when it's needed.

If you're slow cooking your peas in a crock-pot, you'll need to allow anywhere from six to eight hours to cook them.

Serve your black-eyed peas and ham with a side of greens and cornbread. Enjoy!

Happy New Year 2023! Here's hoping that we'll all find our fortune this new year.