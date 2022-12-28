The different shades of bell peppers (Capsicum)

Gin Lee

The different shades of bell peppers (Capsicum)

Bell pepper: also known as sweet peppers. These peppers get their name from their appearance because they are bell-shaped. They are, in fact, one of the largest peppers and their size ranges from three inches up to eight inches.

There are some green bell pepper varieties that may stay green throughout their growth span. However, the majority of all bell peppers will start out as green peppers before they fully ripen to a different color. As the bell peppers mature at each color stage, their flavor also changes, deepens, and becomes sweeter.

Different varieties of bell peppers

Bell peppers come in a rainbow of assorted colors ranging from green, yellow, orange, red, white and even purple, depending on the variety. As I have already stated, the majority of bell peppers will start out growing as green bell peppers.

Green bell peppers will ripen from dark green to red if the peppers are left on the plant long enough to reach that stage. Green peppers are generally less sweet because, for the most part, they're picked before they're fully ripened. Don't get impatient. Leave your peppers on the plant longer so that they can reach maturity. Most green peppers will change to a different color when they're fully ripened.

While Permagreen peppers stay green, here are some green bell peppers that turn red: Bell Boy, Gypsy, Lady Bell, and Lipstick.

Yellow bell peppers will start growing green, but have a sunny yellow color once the peppers have matured. They are some of the largest peppers. The Yellow Monster Pepper will be as large as eight inches and it's a very meaty pepper. The yellow bell pepper contains the highest vitamin C out of all the other different pepper colors.

Orange bell peppers are deliciously sweet and can be considered tangy. This bell pepper goes from green to a bright orange when mature. These bell peppers turn orange from beta-carotene.

Red bell peppers turn from green to bright red when mature. They are one of the sweetest bell peppers and are packed with the most nutrients out of all the other bell pepper colors due to the fact that they contain more vitamin A, potassium and folate than any other colored bell pepper.

The white bell pepper grows a translucent white to pale yellow color. They have a crisp, sweet flavor. The white bell pepper can turn to green, orange, or red (depending on the plant variety) when the peppers are left on the plants to reach full maturity.

Purple beauty bell peppers will grow into a dark, deep purple pepper. When left on the plant longer, it can turn into a deep red color. Purple bell peppers are crisp with a naturally sweet flavor.

Which bell pepper is the healthiest?

While all bell peppers are packed full of nutrition, red peppers are said to be the healthiest. Since red bell peppers are fully mature, they are more nutritious than the other colored peppers. Red bell peppers tend to have more vitamin A, potassium and folate.

Plus, they also contain lycopene, a antioxidant that can improve your heart health and lower your risk of getting certain types of cancer.

To conclude, regardless of the variety you prefer, all bell peppers are healthy to consume and are a very low-calorie food that makes for a perfect snack.

Check your local garden centers to see all the different bell pepper varieties that there are.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle.

