Preparing comfort tea/ Photo by Gin Lee

Comfort tea

With cold weather, unfortunately, comes illnesses, such as the common cold, sinusitis, and influenza. So, today I am making my homemade comfort tea because, unfortunately, I'm feeling a little under the weather.

The comfort tea may look awful as it's steeping, but it actually tastes really good once it's strained. It is chocked full with good things such as vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, antioxidants, and helps to reduce pain, while it boosts immunity naturally.

Ingredients for 2 servings:

2-3 teaspoons of instant tea of your preference, you can also use tea bags for this recipe (use whichever you prefer)

2 cups of water

1 lemon, or 1-½ tablespoons of lemon juice

2 teaspoons of honey (1 teaspoon per cup), add-in after the tea has steeped and been strained

Optional ingredients for immunity boost:

4 to 6 shavings of ginger root (reduces pain, improves immunity, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory)

4 to 6 shavings of licorice root (antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects)

¼ cup of pomegranate seeds (vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, antioxidant, and antimicrobial effects)

Note:

Pomegranates may cause dangerous side effects when they are consumed with certain prescription medications, such as blood thinner warfarin (Coumadin, Jantoven) and ACE inhibitors, including captopril (Capoten), enalapril (Vasotec), lisinopril (Prinivil, Zestril) and ramipril (Altace). (Bauer, M.D, 2020)

If you're on any of these types of prescription medications, omit the pomegranate seeds and pomegranate juice.

Licorice root is promoted as a dietary supplement for conditions such as digestive problems, cough, bacterial and viral infections, such as common cold and flu viruses.

Prepaing comfort tea/ Photo by Gin Lee

Instructions:

First, add the water to a tea kettle or pan and place it on a burner. You can also make your tea in an electric tea kettle if you prefer. (If you're using tea bags, place them as you normally would to steep the tea.)

Cut half the lemon into slices, and add them to the tea kettle or pan. Squeeze the juice out of the other lemon half into the pan as well. (I usually drop the squeezed half in the pan too. That's optional.)

Now, if desired, add all, or some, of the other optional ingredients; stir your tea well. Let the tea steep for two to six minutes, then strain it.

Add one teaspoon of honey per cup. Serve and feel better!

Note:

After I make my comfort tea, I slowly sip on it.

The tea helps to break up mucus in your chest and sinuses when served warm.

