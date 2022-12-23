Hickory Ridge, AR

Arctic cold front hits Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

It's just a few days before the winter holidays and the weather has truly kicked into full gear here in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. The blistering wind is without a doubt seriously cold!

This evening, the wind is howling up a mighty storm. Unfortunately, a flash freeze and an undeniable blistering coldness are occurring in most of the United States at this present time.

Luckily, every weather forecaster gave out multitudes of warnings way ahead of this winter holiday storm. So, I think we all knew what to expect, but if you were like me, you were still hoping that the radar was wrong.

So, what is a flash freeze?

When temperatures drop rapidly, like they have done today, anything wet on the ground will freeze. This is why it's called a flash freeze. So, whatever is on the ground will definitely cause hazardous conditions on the roads.

The good news is that the snow has stopped falling in our community. The bad news is we are at a "feel like" temperature of -16 here at 10:25 P.M..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17THSi_0jsF73yX00
Google weather on December 22, 2022 for Hickory Ridge, Arkansas/Photo byGin Lee

At what temperatures can water pipes freeze?

Remember to leave all of your water faucets dripping. Temperatures only need to drop to around 20 degrees F for a few hours to put pipes at risk of freezing and bursting. Since the freezing point begins at 32 degrees F, exposed pipes can freeze overnight when they're unprotected at any temperature below 32 degrees F.

Please, if it's at all possible, bring all your pet fur babies inside, or at least make sure they have a safe, warm place to venture to during the winter storm. Just as our pipes can freeze, so can our beloved pets' outdoor water and food containers.

To help prevent your outside pets' water from freezing, try adding a few ping-pong balls, tennis balls, or golf balls inside their bowls. The wind will make ripple effects and keep their water moving so that it can't freeze.

Stay safe, stay warm, keep the coffee brewing hot, and cuddle up tight with an electric blanket as we ride out the winter storm!

