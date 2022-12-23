Holiday ham dressing/ Photo by Gin Lee

Holiday ham dressing

This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!

Holiday ham dressing/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 pan of baked southern-style yellow cornbread

4-6 pieces of dried or toasted bread, cut into cubes

1-2 ham steaks, cooked and diced

2 chicken, or vegetable bouillon cubes

1 can of cream of celery soup

1 can cream of mushroom

½ cup of butter, plus extra butter to grease your pan

1 large onion, diced

4 chives, chopped

2 teaspoons of dried celery flakes

1-2 stalks of celery, chopped

1-½ teaspoons of dried sage

1 teaspoon of thyme

¼ teaspoon of oregano

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

2 to 3 cups of water

3 eggs whisked

Optional ingredients:

Cooked sausage

Sliced mushrooms

Boiled eggs

Instructions:

So, first make your cornbread the day beforehand.

Cut slices of bread into cubes, transfer to a pan and toast them inside the oven for about eight minutes.

Now, dice your onion, celery, and chives. Set aside.

Grease a large casserole pan with butter on the bottom and sides of your pan.

In a bowl, crumb the baked cornbread with your hands, add the pieces of toasted bread cubes.

Next, add all the spices, the chicken bouillon, or vegetable bouillon, the raw whisked eggs, the cream of celery, and the cream of mushroom soup. Add the diced onions, diced celery, chopped chives and water; stir and combine well. At this point, add the cooked, diced ham; stir well.

Transfer your dressing into your prepared pan.

Now, slice one stick of butter (½ cup) and place it over the top of your dressing. Doing this will make your dressing more flavorful and also keep it from getting too dry.

Bake at 350 degrees F for thirty-five minutes. Serve and enjoy!