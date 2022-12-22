Homemade country-style fudge/ Photo by Gin Lee

Homemade country-style fudge

Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!

Homemade country-style fudge/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

3 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips, or chopped baker's chocolate

1-14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of pecans, or other type of nuts (chopped, or whole) (optional, omit if you or your loved ones have nut allergies)

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)

Other optional add-ins:

Mini marshmallows

Reeses Pieces

Mini peanut butter cups

Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Snickers, candy bars, chopped into small pieces

Instructions:

Heavily grease a glass dish with butter; set aside.

In a saucepan, combine the three cups of chocolate chips, or chopped chocolate, with one fourteen ounce can of sweetened condensed milk. Stir well. Cook over medium-low heat. Stirring continuously until the chocolate is melted. Stir in a half of a teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional).

Adding the chopped pecans in the fudge mixture/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, the chocolate mixture should be smooth and somewhat glossy. Remove your pan from the heat. At this point, you can add one cup of pecans, or another type of preferred nut (optional) and stir in any additional add-ins that you desire.

Pouring the fudge mixture into a well buttered square glass dish/ Photo by Gin Lee

Pour the hot fudge mixture into the prepared pan. Use a spatula to help get all the goodies out of your saucepan. Gently tap the bottom of the pan on your counter to even the mixture out inside the pan, and spread the fudge mixture out evenly with a spatula.

Cutting the fudge into squares/ Photo by Gin Lee

Allow your fudge to sit on your counter. It may take anywhere from three to six hours for your fudge to firm up. After your fudge has set up and hardened, use a knife to slice your candy into squares. Transfer it to an airtight container.

Note:

You can criss-cross aluminum foil into your dish instead of pouring the fudge mixture directly inside a well-buttered dish. However, you'll still need to grease the foil generously before pouring the mixture in.

I have noticed that when I transfer my fudge to the refrigerator to cool it faster; it seems to make the candy drier. So, I don't recommend doing that. Instead, allow it to set out, uncovered, on your countertop. My fudge always turns out awesome when it's left to cool on the counter, uncovered.