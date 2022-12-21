Chocolate pecan clusters/ Photo by Gin Lee

Chocolate pecan clusters

This is certainly not a new recipe, but it is extremely simple to make. My grandma Ball used to make these all the time during the holidays for a quick chocolate fix. They're a perfect holiday treat! So much so that you just might want to make extra for those last-minute gifts this holiday season.

Ingredients:

1 cup of nuts, add more if needed (I used pecans, but you can use almonds, walnuts, peanuts, macadamias, pistachios, etc..)

16-ounces of melted chocolate chips (dark, semi-sweet, or milk chocolate can be used)

Instructions:

Stirring the chocolate/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a microwave-safe dish, add your chocolate and place it in the microwave for thirty seconds. Stir the chocolate and repeat heating for every ten seconds until the chocolate is melted. Stirring well each time. Be very careful not to overheat the chocolate.

Now, stir in the nuts. Continue to stir until all the nuts are coated well with the chocolate.

Next, using a spoon, or your fingers scoop out mounds of the chocolate nut mixture and place it in a flat glass dish, or on a sheet of waxed paper. Continue to do this with all the chocolate nut mixture. Allow your candy to dry and harden, then transfer it to a candy dish and serve.

Crock-pot instructions:

Add the chocolate chips to your crock-pot. Melt the chocolate in the lowest setting. Once the chocolate has melted, turn the crock-pot off, add in the pecans (or your preferred nuts); stir well.

Scoop out spoonfuls of the chocolate mixture and place on waxed paper. Allow the chocolate to harden and dry, then transfer your chocolate candy clusters to a candy dish or holiday tins.

Notes:

The chocolate pecan clusters will keep for about one week and can be kept longer (two to three months longer) if you place them into airtight containers, then store them inside the freezer.

This recipe will make about thirty-five pieces of candy (depending on the spoon-size you use. I used a regular-sized tablespoon and left my pecans in whole halves, but you can chop the nuts if you prefer).

Wishing you and yours the Merriest holidays!