Country-style meat pies (empanadas)

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nb1ME_0jnWPH0B00
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)

Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.

Today, I decided to create country-style meat pies from leftover pork chops. If you're not a fan of pork, substitute it by using cooked chicken, beef, turkey, venison, bison, or leave out the meat entirely and make the pies with just vegetables.

Ingredients:

For the meat pie pastry dough:

  • 3 cups self-rising flour
  • ¾ cup of shortening, or butter (today I used vegetable shortening)
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup of cold water

For the meat pie sauce:

  • 6 tablespoons of butter
  • 3 tablespoons of self-rising flour
  • 2 cups of broth, can be pork broth, vegetable broth, beef broth, or chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder

For the pork stuffing mixture:

  • 3 cups pork, pre-cooked and shredded, or diced
  • Meat pie sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of canola oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic, finely diced
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon of dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ to 1 cup of cheese, shredded (your preference)

Optional ingredients:

  • 3-4 green and red chilies, finely diced
  • 1 large tomato, finely diced
  • 1 banana pepper, finely diced
  • 4-6 mushrooms, finely diced

Instructions to make the meat pie pastry dough:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfhrx_0jnWPH0B00
Preparing the dough/Photo byGin Lee

In a bowl, add three cups of self-rising flour. Then add and cut three-fourths-cup of butter into the flour using a fork or pastry cutter. Now, add the egg and water; combine well. Set aside.

Instructions for the meat pie sauce:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQjyE_0jnWPH0B00
Preparing the meat pie sauce/Photo byGin Lee

In a saucepan, add six tablespoons of butter, allow it to melt over a medium burner. Now, add three tablespoons of self-rising flour and stir well.

Next, add the two cups of broth. Stir in one teaspoon of cumin powder, one teaspoon of onion powder, and one teaspoon of garlic powder; stir almost constantly until the sauce becomes thick.

Take the sauce off the burner; set aside.

Instructions for the meat stuffing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQbnX_0jnWPH0B00
Preparing the meat filling with the sauce added and cheese/Photo byGin Lee

First, chop or shred your cooked pork.

Then add two tablespoons of canola oil to a large skillet. Allowing the oil to get hot. Transfer your prepared pork to the skillet. Stir and allow the pork to brown just for a few seconds.

Now, add one onion, diced, two cloves of garlic, finely diced, one teaspoon of smoked paprika, one teaspoon of cumin powder, one teaspoon of dried oregano, half of a teaspoon of seasoning salt, and one teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper to the meat mixture. Stir well. At this point, add in any additional ingredients that you prefer. Cook and stir for a few minutes.

Next, spoon as much of the sauce over the pork stuffing that you prefer (I use all of the sauce for my meat pies). Add the amount of cheese that you prefer and allow it to melt. Turn the burner off. Set the pan aside.

Now, it's time to fill the prepared meat pie dough with the meat mixture. (I don't roll my dough pieces out for this step. However, do so if you want your meat pies to look perfect for a gathering.)

Instead of rolling my dough out, then cutting out circles, I divided the dough into six ball-shaped pieces. Then I flatten each piece of dough out into a circle (by using my hands). To make the dough look prettier, roll your dough into a thin sheet (like you would do for a pie crust) and cut out round shapes for them. You can also make individual round shapes with the dough and roll each one out into a circle shape.

So, begin by adding spoonfuls (2 tablespoons) of the meat mixture into the dough. Fold the pastry dough in half. Using your fingers, moisten the edges of the dough. Then fold the circles into half moon shapes and press the edges to seal.

Using a knife, gently cut three straight lines in the middle of each meat pie. Optionally, I do this to allow the steam to escape so that the meat pies don't explode while they are baking. Skip this step entirely when you're deep frying them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYN1q_0jnWPH0B00
Baking the meat pies/Photo byGin Lee

Once that's completed, you have two ways that you can cook your pork meat pies: by baking them in a 400 degrees F oven for about thirty-five minutes, or frying them in hot oil until the dough turns golden brown and crispy.

Should you decide to bake your meat pies, brush the tops of the pies with melted butter during the last ten minutes. Doing so will brown the tops and give the pastry crust a richer flavor.

Serve and enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle.

