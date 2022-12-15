Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due)/ Photo by Gin Lee

Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due)

Cherokee water crackers are yummy when they're paired with cheese and different types of dried meat. Plus, they're also wonderful to munch on (slowly) when your tummy is upset, or if you're experiencing morning sickness, and they can also help with acid reflux.

So, what do Cherokee water crackers taste like?

I think that Cherokee water crackers' taste basically like saltine crackers without the coarse salt on top of them.

They are awesome served with soup, stew, chili, and beans. They're also great when they're paired with cheese and dried meats.

You can easily prepare the crackers for a holiday platter to serve to your family and friends. The crackers do not crumble, so they're wonderful to serve alongside a cheese ball, or a cheese log too.

Cherokee water crackers only consist of three ingredients: flour, shortening, and water. So, that makes them economically affordable.

Ingredients:

3-⅓ cups of self-rising flour

1 heaping tablespoon of vegetable shortening

1-½ cups of water

Instructions:

Creating the cracker dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a bowl, add the flour and vegetable shortening together. Using your fingertips, work the shortening into the flour. (You can use a fork if you prefer.)

Cherokee water cracker dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, add the water to the flour mixture and form a dough. You'll need to knead the dough until it comes together well. The dough should not be sticky, wet, or too dry. It should be very easy to work with.

Preparing the cut cracker dough to bake/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, using a rolling pin, roll the dough extremely thin. Cut the dough into square shapes, or whatever shapes that you prefer. Then transfer them to a baking tray. Poke holes in the cracker dough with a fork. Bake in a 450 degrees F oven for about thirty minutes, or until your crackers are completely dry and crispy.