Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/ Photo by Gin Lee

Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits

If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.

Ingredients:

2-½ cups of self-rising flour, extra flour to roll the biscuits dough out

8-10 tablespoons of butter, softened

1 cup of buttermilk, plus three tablespoons to brush over the tops of your biscuit dough

2 tablespoons of melted butter, to brush over the tops of your biscuits when browning them

Instructions:

Cutting the butter into the flour/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a bowl, add the self-rising flour and softened butter together. You can use a food processor or cut the butter into the flour with a fork or a pastry cutter.

Now, slowly add the buttermilk to the buttery flour mixture. Combine all the ingredients well.

Smearing butter over the dough before folding it over/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, transfer your biscuit dough to a floured surface. Pat your dough out with your hands, or roll it with a rolling pin as thin or as thick as you prefer. (I like making my biscuits thick and big, so I don't roll my dough out very thin.) Once you have done this, fold your dough in half and pat it down, or roll it out once again. Do this four to six times. This step is required if you want your biscuits to be flaky and have layers. (You may also add more softened butter to your dough during this step. To do that, add extra softened butter evenly (on top of your dough) during the folding process. This works better if your butter is soft enough to smear it over the dough. Fold the butter sides together, then pat your dough down, or roll it out with a rolling pin.) Each time you fold your dough, fold it in a different direction so that you'll have multiple layers.

Cutting the dough with a scalloped flower biscuit/cookie cutter/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, use a scallop/flower shaped biscuit cutter as I did, or any other type of biscuit cutter to cut your dough.

Transfer your cutout dough to a lightly buttered baking tray or a cast-iron skillet, with the sides touching. (Since I used a scalloped flower biscuit cutter, I allowed the edges of the petals to touch.) Doing this will help your biscuits to rise more and be flakier. Now, brush your cutout biscuit dough with the extra buttermilk (optional).

Baking the biscuits/ Photo by Gin Lee

Transfer your pan to a 375 degrees F oven and bake for about fifteen minutes. During the baking process, brush the tops of your biscuits with melted butter. Flip your biscuits over to brush the bottoms of each with melted butter. Doing this will give your biscuits a crunchy buttery browned crust, but it's also optional.

Serve with peppered sausage gravy. Enjoy!