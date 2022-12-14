Homemade croutons/ Photo by Gin Lee

Homemade croutons

This is a delicious recipe for using stale bread (any type can be used). The croutons can be used in salads, stew, chili, or be used to create homemade dressing and stuffing for the upcoming holidays. I even think they're good for snacking.

The amount of the ingredients will vary depending on how much bread you'll be using. Plus, everyone has their own preferred taste when it comes to seasoning food. I used about three and a half cups of stale bread, a little over one cup of oil, mixed with one to three tablespoons of each ingredient listed. If you don't like one of the ingredients in the list, simply omit it and add whatever your favorite spice is. It's just that easy!

Ingredients:

Stale leftover bread (any type)

Canola oil (or any other kind)

Freshly ground black pepper

Seasoning salt

Italian seasoning

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Onion flakes

Oregano

Sesame seeds

Optional:

Add the below ingredients after coating the bread cubes with the seasoned oil.

Parmesan cheese

Dry cheddar cheese

Chives

Onion flakes

Instructions:

Preparing the spiced oil for the croutons/ Photo by Gin Lee

Mix your preferred cooking oil with the spices. (The amount of oil and spices will depend on how much stale bread that you have to use and your tastes.) Stir well. Set aside.

Lay your bread on a cutting board. Using a knife, cut the bread into cubes. Do this step however you feel comfortable with one slice at a time, or stacked. (I just stacked six slices of bread at a time and used a large knife to slice through the stacked bread both ways. I didn't measure to cut perfect cubes.)

Now, toss your bread cubes into the seasoned oil. Using a spatula, or your clean hands coat the cubes of bread as evenly as possible. (If needed, sprinkle more seasoning on them.) If you prefer, toss your preferred optional add-ins on the bread cubes after they have been coated with the seasoned oil.

Next, place the seasoned bread cubes on dehydrating trays, a skillet, or a baking sheet. (Try to space the cubes out evenly.) Follow the instructions below for the three different cooking methods to make your croutons.

3 methods for cooking your croutons

Dehydrating croutons/ Photo by Gin Lee

To make your croutons in a dehydrator, set your dehydrator to 155 degrees F. Dehydrate your croutons for about two to four hours, or until they're completely crispy. (This is the method that I am using today.)

Tossing the croutons while baking/ Photo by Gin Lee

To make your croutons in the oven, bake at 400 degrees F for about ten to fifteen minutes. Stir the croutons around every few minutes. They will be done once they're browned and crispy.

To make your croutons in a skillet, add them into a dry skillet. Cook at medium-high temperature. Toss the pan often. Cook the croutons until they're nice and crispy.

Store your croutons inside the freezer for three to four months inside freezer bags. Outside of the freezer, the croutons will keep for one week if they're placed in an airtight container. Never store croutons inside the refrigerator because they will become soggy if you do. You can place your croutons inside vacuum-sealed jars and they'll stay good for long term storage.