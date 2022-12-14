Homemade croutons

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CG4Lo_0jhiTVF300
Homemade croutons/Photo byGin Lee

Homemade croutons

This is a delicious recipe for using stale bread (any type can be used). The croutons can be used in salads, stew, chili, or be used to create homemade dressing and stuffing for the upcoming holidays. I even think they're good for snacking.

The amount of the ingredients will vary depending on how much bread you'll be using. Plus, everyone has their own preferred taste when it comes to seasoning food. I used about three and a half cups of stale bread, a little over one cup of oil, mixed with one to three tablespoons of each ingredient listed. If you don't like one of the ingredients in the list, simply omit it and add whatever your favorite spice is. It's just that easy!

Ingredients:

  • Stale leftover bread (any type)
  • Canola oil (or any other kind)
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Seasoning salt
  • Italian seasoning
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Onion flakes
  • Oregano
  • Sesame seeds

Optional:

Add the below ingredients after coating the bread cubes with the seasoned oil.

  • Parmesan cheese
  • Dry cheddar cheese
  • Chives
  • Onion flakes

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Zyom_0jhiTVF300
Preparing the spiced oil for the croutons/Photo byGin Lee

Mix your preferred cooking oil with the spices. (The amount of oil and spices will depend on how much stale bread that you have to use and your tastes.) Stir well. Set aside.

Lay your bread on a cutting board. Using a knife, cut the bread into cubes. Do this step however you feel comfortable with one slice at a time, or stacked. (I just stacked six slices of bread at a time and used a large knife to slice through the stacked bread both ways. I didn't measure to cut perfect cubes.)

Now, toss your bread cubes into the seasoned oil. Using a spatula, or your clean hands coat the cubes of bread as evenly as possible. (If needed, sprinkle more seasoning on them.) If you prefer, toss your preferred optional add-ins on the bread cubes after they have been coated with the seasoned oil.

Next, place the seasoned bread cubes on dehydrating trays, a skillet, or a baking sheet. (Try to space the cubes out evenly.) Follow the instructions below for the three different cooking methods to make your croutons.

3 methods for cooking your croutons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3sJ1_0jhiTVF300
Dehydrating croutons/Photo byGin Lee

To make your croutons in a dehydrator, set your dehydrator to 155 degrees F. Dehydrate your croutons for about two to four hours, or until they're completely crispy. (This is the method that I am using today.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhv0z_0jhiTVF300
Tossing the croutons while baking/Photo byGin Lee

To make your croutons in the oven, bake at 400 degrees F for about ten to fifteen minutes. Stir the croutons around every few minutes. They will be done once they're browned and crispy.

To make your croutons in a skillet, add them into a dry skillet. Cook at medium-high temperature. Toss the pan often. Cook the croutons until they're nice and crispy.

Store your croutons inside the freezer for three to four months inside freezer bags. Outside of the freezer, the croutons will keep for one week if they're placed in an airtight container. Never store croutons inside the refrigerator because they will become soggy if you do. You can place your croutons inside vacuum-sealed jars and they'll stay good for long term storage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homemade croutons# Spiced croutons# Croutons for stuffing# Croutons for salads# Croutons for soups

Comments / 0

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
14496 followers

More from Gin Lee

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.

Read full story

Homemade butter cookies

Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.

Read full story

Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due)

Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due)/Photo byGin Lee. Cherokee water crackers (ama Gah due) Cherokee water crackers are yummy when they're paired with cheese and different types of dried meat. Plus, they're also wonderful to munch on (slowly) when your tummy is upset, or if you're experiencing morning sickness, and they can also help with acid reflux.

Read full story

Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits

Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.

Read full story

Pecan shells and their uses

So, if you're shelling your pecans to make pecan pies for the holidays. Save your shells because they make a great nutritional, organic garden mulch. Plus, they have even more uses. Today, I will tell y'all different ways that I use my empty pecan shells.

Read full story

No knead loaf bread

There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!

Read full story

Country-style sausage links

Several months ago, I walked you through the steps of how I make homemade sausage from ground pork. Today, I am making that same recipe, and I am creating country-style sausage links from that. I will share the link below in case you missed that article.

Read full story

No-bake chocolate silk pie

Our holidays at home just wouldn't be complete without a dreamy chocolate silk pie. The pie is creamy and decadent with every bite. It has a homemade chocolate graham cracker crust, rich and creamy whipped chocolate filling, whipped cream topping, and chocolate chunked shavings on top. This dreamy chocolate silk is a no-bake pie. Plus, it's simple to prepare. It can be made within minutes, but will need to chill before serving it.

Read full story

Chocolate chip butter cookies

Chocolate chip butter cookies are the perfect start to bake your way into the holiday season! These cookies are simply delightful and so yummy. They have a buttery sweet flavor and a gooey chocolate chip in every bite. Betcha can't eat just one!

Read full story
1 comments

Holiday snowball cookies

Put on your favorite holiday music and let's take a walk through an imaginary winter wonderland to create some edible snowballs together. This is an early 1900s vintage holiday recipe that's still being made all over the world. The recipe has probably been tweaked a million plus times since it first originated. The cookies taste buttery, rich and they're satisfyingly delicious. Plus, they're delightfully fun and simple to prepare. So, let's get started!

Read full story

Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting

Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting/Photo byGin Lee. This chocolate mocha cake is divinely delicious! It is covered with a thick and rich stark white frosting. The cake itself is created with a splash or two of hot mocha coffee. You can use caffeinated mocha coffee or decaf. Either way, the cake tastes awesome, especially when it's topped with a thick delicious frosting.

Read full story

Homemade country-style cheese bread

Homemade country-style cheese bread/Photo byGin Lee. To make my delicious cheese bread, first you'll need to follow my list of ingredients and instructions that go along with my country-style no-knead bread. No worries, I will do a recap for creating the dough again here in this article since it's the main dough recipe that I used to make my scrumptious country-style cheese bread.

Read full story

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken/ Roasted chicken/Photo byGin Lee. After making my barbecue seasoning this morning, I decided to marinate and roast a whole chicken using some of the seasoning. I roasted this bad boy over the burner of my wood stove this afternoon. Then I sliced the chicken breasts and made sandwiches from my homemade cheese bread for supper. Yes, I also baked a loaf of fresh bread while the chicken was roasting. I will be sharing the recipe for my homemade country-style cheese bread soon.

Read full story

Homemade barbecue seasoning mix

This seasoning mix can be used on any type of meat or vegetables that you want to add a barbecue flavor to without using a wet, messy, drippy sauce. It takes food to the next level of greatness. You can use the barbecue seasoning as a dry rub marinade, or sprinkled on your food as a flavor enhancer before cooking. I use the seasoning not only when I am grilling food but also when I am baking, roasting, broiling, etc.. It takes only a few minutes to make my barbecue seasoning, and it truly turns bland food into a well-seasoned delight.

Read full story

Bisquick pizza

Today, I am making a simple pizza from ingredients that I already have on hand. I will be using Bisquick, powdered eggs, powdered milk, water, and a few seasonings for my pizza batter. There's no yeast required to make the crust and there's no waiting. If you prefer, you can use eggs and milk instead of powdered, and I have included the amounts you'd need in the list of ingredients.

Read full story

One hour dinner rolls

Creating great bread doesn't have to be an all day, all night process. In fact, fresh dinner rolls can be made in just one hour. Today, allow me to walk you through the simple steps to find out how I prepare my simple one hour yeast dinner rolls.

Read full story

Dutch oven chili

The savory aroma of chilies, onions, pinto beans, and spices are filling my entire house this morning. Because today, I am making homemade chili in my large Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove. Ooh, it smells so good!

Read full story

Cherokee Indian fried bread

Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing

Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing/Photo byGin Lee. Dutch oven style dressing is a classic holiday recipe (in my home). I always bake my cornbread ahead of time, at least one day in advance, then prepare the rest of my dressing in my Dutch oven the following day. You can totally make the dressing in a casserole dish, or any other pan. I cook my cornbread dressing in a Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove (to free up the oven space).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy