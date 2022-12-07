Holiday snowball cookies/ Photo by Gin Lee

Holiday snowball cookies

Put on your favorite holiday music and let's take a walk through an imaginary winter wonderland to create some edible snowballs together. This is an early 1900s vintage holiday recipe that's still being made all over the world. The recipe has probably been tweaked a million plus times since it first originated. The cookies taste buttery, rich and they're satisfyingly delicious. Plus, they're delightfully fun and simple to prepare. So, let's get started!

Ingredients:

1 cup of butter

1 cup of Splenda, or sugar

½ teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

1-¾ cup of all-purpose flour

1-¼ cups of sugar-free powdered sugar, or regular powdered sugar (to roll your snowballs in)

Optional:

To make dirty snowballs, add ¼ cup (or more) of cocoa powder to your powdered sugar.

½ cup pistachio nuts, chopped (or any other type of nuts)

1 cup of chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a bowl, add the butter and Splenda, or sugar; combine well. Then add in the pure vanilla extract, flour, and add any additional add-ins such as nuts, chocolate chips, etc. (optional) to the butter mixture; thoroughly mix with a spatula, fork, or by hand.

Creating the dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

The buttery cookie dough should come together nicely into one big ball.

Now, using the palms of your hands, roll your cookie dough into small round shapes (about golf ball sized). Then transfer them to a lightly greased cookie tray. Bake in a 350 degrees F oven for about ten to twelve minutes.

Add some powdered sugar to a container and roll your warm cookies in it. Make sure that the entire cookie is coated with powdered sugar. Once your cookies cool, it's time to roll them in the snowy powdered sugar once again.

Transfer your snowballs to a nice holiday container (that is airtight). Enjoy!

Happy Holidays! These cookies make a perfect holiday gift. They hold up extremely well and don't crumble like most other cookies.