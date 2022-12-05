Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQOTf_0jXqEb4200
Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting/Photo byGin Lee

Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting

This chocolate mocha cake is divinely delicious! It is covered with a thick and rich stark white frosting. The cake itself is created with a splash or two of hot mocha coffee. You can use caffeinated mocha coffee or decaf. Either way, the cake tastes awesome, especially when it's topped with a thick delicious frosting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIoQG_0jXqEb4200
Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting/Photo byGin Lee

Cake ingredients:

  • 2 cups of granulated Splenda, or sugar
  • 1-¾ cups of self-rising flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ cup of buttermilk, or regular milk
  • ¾ cup of cocoa powder
  • 1-2 tablespoons of instant mocha coffee, depending on how strong you want your mocha flavor
  • 1-¼ cup of very hot water (The water needs to be hot, or boiling to help the cocoa powder and mocha coffee bloom.)
  • ½ cup of canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Note:

If you prefer to use cake flour, or all-purpose flour, you'll need to add 1-¾ cups of flour, 1-½ teaspoons of baking soda, 1-½ teaspoons of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of salt. Plus, the rest of the ingredients above (minus the self-rising flour, of course).

Cake instructions:

First, dissolve one to two tablespoons of instant mocha coffee in 1-¼ cups of very hot water. Then make the cake batter as follows. (In this cake, the mocha coffee mixture is a substitute for the plain water that's normally added to a cake batter.)

Prepare a 9x13 inch baking pan with butter and dust the pan with flour; shake out any excess flour. Set aside. (Also, see my notes following the recipe if you want to create cupcakes, a bundt cake, or a round layered cake.)

In a large bowl, add the Splenda, or sugar. Then add the flour and cocoa powder; blend the ingredients well.

Now, add the egg, buttermilk, or regular milk, canola oil, and pure vanilla extract to the flour mixture; combine well.

Next, add in the hot mocha coffee; mix well.

Pour the cake batter into your prepared pan. Bake for about thirty-five minutes in a 350 degrees F oven.

Allow the cake to cool before moving to the next step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPanT_0jXqEb4200
Adding the frosting on the chocolate mocha cake/Photo byGin Lee

Stark white cake frosting

This frosting will hold up to heat better than buttercream frosting will. You can leave your cake sitting out on the counter and it will still look just as pretty as it did when you first made it.

You can add a couple of tablespoons of butter to my recipe as an additional ingredient, but then the frosting will be more of an antique white color.

If you're not a fan of shortening, of course, you can substitute it by just using butter instead, which will make the frosting a typical buttercream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCARN_0jXqEb4200
Stark white frosting/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups of sugar-free powdered sugar, or regular powdered sugar
  • 1 cup of Crisco shortening, or other vegetable shortening
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons of cold milk

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXZFp_0jXqEb4200
Mixing the powdered sugar in with shortening slowly/Photo byGin Lee

In a large bowl, add your shortening and pure vanilla extract; whip the shortening until it is loose and fluffy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzxVG_0jXqEb4200
Adding the last cup of powdered sugar to the mixture/Photo byGin Lee

Now, begin adding the powdered sugar (just a cup at a time) and mix for about a minute after adding each cup.

Next, slowly add in your milk. Add enough to loosen up the thickness of the frosting until it gets to the consistency that you desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMfFk_0jXqEb4200
Finishing frosting the cake/Photo byGin Lee

Last, but certainly not the least, add the frosting to your chocolate mocha cake. I used a spatula to spread the frosting over my cake, then I used the back of a spoon to do a simple decorative design by pushing the back of the spoon gently down into the frosting and pulling it down while sliding my spoon towards me. I did this in a roll, then followed the same technique on the rest of the cake.

Note:

To make cupcakes with my recipe, follow the same instructions, but add spoonfuls of the batter to prepared muffin pans. Bake for about twenty minutes.

To make this recipe using a bundt cake pan, follow the instructions above, add the cake batter to your prepared bundt pan. Bake for about fifty-five minutes, or until a toothpick pulls out clean.

To make the cake in two ten inch round cake pans, follow the instructions as above. Prepare the pans and divide the cake batter in half. Pour each half into the prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for about thirty-five minutes. (For a layered cake, I like adding frosting in the center of the layers too.)

Always remember to butter and dust whatever cake pan you're going to use with flour before pouring your cake batter into the pan.

If you want to make a chocolate mocha cake from a box mix, just substitute the amount of water and use hot mocha coffee instead.

If you prefer chocolate frosting, add cocoa powder in with your powdered sugar mixture.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chocolate mocha cake with whit# Chocolate mocha cake# Stark white frosting# Cake recipes# Frosting recipes

Comments / 0

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
13669 followers

More from Gin Lee

Country-style sausage links

Several months ago, I walked you through the steps of how I make homemade sausage from ground pork. Today, I am making that same recipe, and I am creating country-style sausage links from that. I will share the link below in case you missed that article.

Read full story

No-bake chocolate silk pie

Our holidays at home just wouldn't be complete without a dreamy chocolate silk pie. The pie is creamy and decadent with every bite. It has a homemade chocolate graham cracker crust, rich and creamy whipped chocolate filling, whipped cream topping, and chocolate chunked shavings on top. This dreamy chocolate silk is a no-bake pie. Plus, it's simple to prepare. It can be made within minutes, but will need to chill before serving it.

Read full story

Chocolate chip butter cookies

Chocolate chip butter cookies are the perfect start to bake your way into the holiday season! These cookies are simply delightful and so yummy. They have a buttery sweet flavor and a gooey chocolate chip in every bite. Betcha can't eat just one!

Read full story

Holiday snowball cookies

Put on your favorite holiday music and let's take a walk through an imaginary winter wonderland to create some edible snowballs together. This is an early 1900s vintage holiday recipe that's still being made all over the world. The recipe has probably been tweaked a million plus times since it first originated. The cookies taste buttery, rich and they're satisfyingly delicious. Plus, they're delightfully fun and simple to prepare. So, let's get started!

Read full story

Homemade country-style cheese bread

Homemade country-style cheese bread/Photo byGin Lee. To make my delicious cheese bread, first you'll need to follow my list of ingredients and instructions that go along with my country-style no-knead bread. No worries, I will do a recap for creating the dough again here in this article since it's the main dough recipe that I used to make my scrumptious country-style cheese bread.

Read full story

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken/ Roasted chicken/Photo byGin Lee. After making my barbecue seasoning this morning, I decided to marinate and roast a whole chicken using some of the seasoning. I roasted this bad boy over the burner of my wood stove this afternoon. Then I sliced the chicken breasts and made sandwiches from my homemade cheese bread for supper. Yes, I also baked a loaf of fresh bread while the chicken was roasting. I will be sharing the recipe for my homemade country-style cheese bread soon.

Read full story

Homemade barbecue seasoning mix

This seasoning mix can be used on any type of meat or vegetables that you want to add a barbecue flavor to without using a wet, messy, drippy sauce. It takes food to the next level of greatness. You can use the barbecue seasoning as a dry rub marinade, or sprinkled on your food as a flavor enhancer before cooking. I use the seasoning not only when I am grilling food but also when I am baking, roasting, broiling, etc.. It takes only a few minutes to make my barbecue seasoning, and it truly turns bland food into a well-seasoned delight.

Read full story

Bisquick pizza

Today, I am making a simple pizza from ingredients that I already have on hand. I will be using Bisquick, powdered eggs, powdered milk, water, and a few seasonings for my pizza batter. There's no yeast required to make the crust and there's no waiting. If you prefer, you can use eggs and milk instead of powdered, and I have included the amounts you'd need in the list of ingredients.

Read full story

One hour dinner rolls

Creating great bread doesn't have to be an all day, all night process. In fact, fresh dinner rolls can be made in just one hour. Today, allow me to walk you through the simple steps to find out how I prepare my simple one hour yeast dinner rolls.

Read full story

Dutch oven chili

The savory aroma of chilies, onions, pinto beans, and spices are filling my entire house this morning. Because today, I am making homemade chili in my large Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove. Ooh, it smells so good!

Read full story

Cherokee Indian fried bread

Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing

Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing/Photo byGin Lee. Dutch oven style dressing is a classic holiday recipe (in my home). I always bake my cornbread ahead of time, at least one day in advance, then prepare the rest of my dressing in my Dutch oven the following day. You can totally make the dressing in a casserole dish, or any other pan. I cook my cornbread dressing in a Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove (to free up the oven space).

Read full story

Roasted hen

That's right! There's no turkey roasting here this year. Instead, I am roasting a big fat hen inside a roasting bag in the oven. The meat turns out juicy, moist, and never dry.

Read full story

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!

Read full story

Country-style English muffins

English muffins are the perfect go to breakfast bread because they can be toasted, buttered, or be used to make the most amazing breakfast sandwiches. The muffin dough will need time to rest, so if you're wanting English muffins for breakfast, it's best to create the dough ahead of time.

Read full story
1 comments

Dutch oven beef stew

This beef stew is a one pot dish. Meaning you'll start cooking your stewed meat first inside a Dutch oven, then once it's fully cooked, you'll add sliced carrots, sliced potatoes, and a few other ingredients into the same pot. The stew will then simmer on low heat. This beef stew is meant to be an easy weeknight or weekend meal. I use cans of root vegetables (carrots and potatoes) for this specific beef stew recipe, to create a hearty meal within less time.

Read full story

Old-fashioned oatmeal cookie squares

Today, I am making no-bake cookie squares. However, I do have to combine a few of the ingredients to cook on the stovetop (for a few minutes). Other than that, that's the only cooking that is involved. These cookies are so simple to make and taste super good. One reason I enjoy them so much is that the main ingredient is old-fashioned oats. Hence, that's the reason they're called old-fashioned. My mom used to make a recipe similar to this when I was a kid. I believe that her recipe had peanut butter as one of the ingredients.

Read full story

Homemade country-style milk bread

If you haven't ever had homemade country milk bread, you're going to be in for a real treat. Milk bread is one of my favorite breads to make and to eat. It's light, fluffy, and easy to pull apart in rich airy layers. Plus, it's absolutely yummy! It's great to serve with breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even to eat at snack time.

Read full story

Black bean & steak tacos

2 pounds of sirloin steak, or other types of steak, such as flank, ribeye, round. To cut the sirloin steak for this recipe: slice the steak along the grain into three to four-inch strips, then cut each piece across the grain into half inch strips.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy