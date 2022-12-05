Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting/ Photo by Gin Lee

Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting

This chocolate mocha cake is divinely delicious! It is covered with a thick and rich stark white frosting. The cake itself is created with a splash or two of hot mocha coffee. You can use caffeinated mocha coffee or decaf. Either way, the cake tastes awesome, especially when it's topped with a thick delicious frosting.

Chocolate mocha cake with white frosting/ Photo by Gin Lee

Cake ingredients:

2 cups of granulated Splenda, or sugar

1-¾ cups of self-rising flour

3 large eggs

½ cup of buttermilk, or regular milk

¾ cup of cocoa powder

1-2 tablespoons of instant mocha coffee, depending on how strong you want your mocha flavor

1-¼ cup of very hot water (The water needs to be hot, or boiling to help the cocoa powder and mocha coffee bloom.)

½ cup of canola oil

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Note:

If you prefer to use cake flour, or all-purpose flour, you'll need to add 1-¾ cups of flour, 1-½ teaspoons of baking soda, 1-½ teaspoons of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of salt. Plus, the rest of the ingredients above (minus the self-rising flour, of course).

Cake instructions:

First, dissolve one to two tablespoons of instant mocha coffee in 1-¼ cups of very hot water. Then make the cake batter as follows. (In this cake, the mocha coffee mixture is a substitute for the plain water that's normally added to a cake batter.)

Prepare a 9x13 inch baking pan with butter and dust the pan with flour; shake out any excess flour. Set aside. (Also, see my notes following the recipe if you want to create cupcakes, a bundt cake, or a round layered cake.)

In a large bowl, add the Splenda, or sugar. Then add the flour and cocoa powder; blend the ingredients well.

Now, add the egg, buttermilk, or regular milk, canola oil, and pure vanilla extract to the flour mixture; combine well.

Next, add in the hot mocha coffee; mix well.

Pour the cake batter into your prepared pan. Bake for about thirty-five minutes in a 350 degrees F oven.

Allow the cake to cool before moving to the next step.

Adding the frosting on the chocolate mocha cake/ Photo by Gin Lee

Stark white cake frosting

This frosting will hold up to heat better than buttercream frosting will. You can leave your cake sitting out on the counter and it will still look just as pretty as it did when you first made it.

You can add a couple of tablespoons of butter to my recipe as an additional ingredient, but then the frosting will be more of an antique white color.

If you're not a fan of shortening, of course, you can substitute it by just using butter instead, which will make the frosting a typical buttercream.

Stark white frosting/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

4 cups of sugar-free powdered sugar, or regular powdered sugar

1 cup of Crisco shortening, or other vegetable shortening

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

4 tablespoons of cold milk

Instructions:

Mixing the powdered sugar in with shortening slowly/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a large bowl, add your shortening and pure vanilla extract; whip the shortening until it is loose and fluffy.

Adding the last cup of powdered sugar to the mixture/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, begin adding the powdered sugar (just a cup at a time) and mix for about a minute after adding each cup.

Next, slowly add in your milk. Add enough to loosen up the thickness of the frosting until it gets to the consistency that you desire.

Finishing frosting the cake/ Photo by Gin Lee

Last, but certainly not the least, add the frosting to your chocolate mocha cake. I used a spatula to spread the frosting over my cake, then I used the back of a spoon to do a simple decorative design by pushing the back of the spoon gently down into the frosting and pulling it down while sliding my spoon towards me. I did this in a roll, then followed the same technique on the rest of the cake.

Note:

To make cupcakes with my recipe, follow the same instructions, but add spoonfuls of the batter to prepared muffin pans. Bake for about twenty minutes.

To make this recipe using a bundt cake pan, follow the instructions above, add the cake batter to your prepared bundt pan. Bake for about fifty-five minutes, or until a toothpick pulls out clean.

To make the cake in two ten inch round cake pans, follow the instructions as above. Prepare the pans and divide the cake batter in half. Pour each half into the prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for about thirty-five minutes. (For a layered cake, I like adding frosting in the center of the layers too.)

Always remember to butter and dust whatever cake pan you're going to use with flour before pouring your cake batter into the pan.

If you want to make a chocolate mocha cake from a box mix, just substitute the amount of water and use hot mocha coffee instead.

If you prefer chocolate frosting, add cocoa powder in with your powdered sugar mixture.