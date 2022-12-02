Homemade country-style cheese bread

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27clsi_0jUr4HHR00
Homemade country-style cheese bread/Photo byGin Lee

Homemade country-style cheese bread

To make my delicious cheese bread, first you'll need to follow my list of ingredients and instructions that go along with my country-style no-knead bread. No worries, I will do a recap for creating the dough again here in this article since it's the main dough recipe that I used to make my scrumptious country-style cheese bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8U1k_0jUr4HHR00
Vintage Asta Fissler Dutch oven/Photo byGin Lee

The Dutch oven that I prefer to use to prepare my rustic round bread is well loved. I was told that it was an 1851 vintage enamelware Dutch oven manufactured by Asta Fissler, Amsterdam, Germany. From measuring the dutch oven, it appears to be just under 3 quarts and it's 10 inches across in diameter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsEoH_0jUr4HHR00
Homemade country-style cheese bread/Photo byGin Lee

Here are the country-style no-knead dough ingredients for a recap:

These are the ingredients you'll need to start the dough.

  • 3-½ cups of flour
  • 1 teaspoon of yeast
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt (I use seasoning salt to give the bread more flavor)
  • 1-½ cups of hot water (not boiling)
  • 2 extra tablespoons of flour mixed with one tablespoon of white cornmeal (to roll the dough in after the dough has rested the first time)
  • Originally, I applied an egg wash to brush over the dough right before baking it, but for my country-style cheese bread I don't do this step.
  • Small amount of oil to pour into the hot dutch oven (be extra careful when doing this step).

Ingredients to finish the bread:

  • 1-½ cups of grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon of onion powder
  • 1-2 tablespoons of canola oil
  • 2-4 tablespoons of melted butter (to brush over the bread within the last ten minutes of baking)

In a large bowl, add 3-½ cups of flour and seasoning salt; combine well. (I use self-rising flour.)

Now, add the yeast; stir well. Then add 1-½ cups of hot water; mix the dough with a spatula, or a wooden spoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmLWi_0jUr4HHR00
First rest for the dough/Photo byGin Lee

Place plastic wrap over the top of the bowl. Allow the dough to rest for at least three hours in a warm place.

Now, take the dough out of the bowl and roll it gently around in two tablespoons of flour mixed with one tablespoon of white cornmeal. Don't knead the dough!

Shape your dough into a round dough ball; transfer it back into the bowl. Cover the dough once again, allow it to rest another hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1mYI_0jUr4HHR00
Second rest for the dough/Photo byGin Lee

Now, place your dutch oven in the 450 degree F preheated oven, allowing the pan to get extremely hot with a metal lid over the top. Don't use a lid with plastic handles. If needed, use aluminum foil to cover your pan.

Now that you've done all of that, below you'll find the list of ingredients and remaining instructions that you'll need to follow along to finish creating your own delicious homemade country-style cheese bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbRyo_0jUr4HHR00
Homemade country-style cheese bread/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients to finish the bread as a recap:

  • 1-½ cups of grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon of onion powder
  • 1-2 tablespoons of canola oil
  • 2-4 tablespoons of melted butter (to brush over the bread within the last ten minutes of baking)

Instructions to finish the country-style cheese bread:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHmTo_0jUr4HHR00
Dough with the parmesan cheese mixture/Photo byGin Lee

Add the Parmesan cheese, onion powder, and garlic powder to your work surface; mix the ingredients together with your fingertips.

Now, toss your bread dough gently on the parmesan cheese, onion powder, and garlic powder into the dough. Do this by gently rolling the dough around in the cheese mixture (coating the outside of the bread). Only add these ingredients once the dough has gone through both of the resting stages and the gluten is well developed. Do not knead your dough at any time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAjMF_0jUr4HHR00
Drizzling oil over the dough/Photo byGin Lee

Next, carefully take the hot pan out of the oven; add a small amount of oil to the inside of your pan. Transfer the dough inside the dutch oven. Dizzle a slight amount of oil over the top of the dough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRqEv_0jUr4HHR00
Last 10 minutes of baking/Photo byGin Lee

Now, place the lid back on; bake for thirty-five minutes. Then take the lid off and brush the melted butter over the top. Bake the bread for another ten minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaYXy_0jUr4HHR00
Slicing the baked country-style cheese bread/Photo byGin Lee

Take the bread out of the Dutch oven and allow it to cool on a wire cooling rack. Once your bread has cooled, slice it, then wrap it up in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Enjoy!

References:

Lee, G. (2022, November 17). Homemade country-style milk bread | Gin Lee | NewsBreak Original. NewsBreak Original. https://original.newsbreak.com/@gin-lee-561344/2827129551592-homemade-country-style-milk-bread

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
13541 followers

