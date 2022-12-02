Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken/ Roasted chicken/ Photo by Gin Lee

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken

After making my barbecue seasoning this morning, I decided to marinate and roast a whole chicken using some of the seasoning. I roasted this bad boy over the burner of my wood stove this afternoon. Then I sliced the chicken breasts and made sandwiches from my homemade cheese bread for supper. Yes, I also baked a loaf of fresh bread while the chicken was roasting. I will be sharing the recipe for my homemade country-style cheese bread soon.

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken fryer

Homemade barbecue seasoning (the amount you use will depend on your taste)

Homemade barbecue seasoning/ Photo by Gin Lee

The ingredients for my dry barbecue seasoning can be found in my article from this morning on Newsbreak.

Mix the dry barbecue seasoning up in a small bowl. Set it aside.

Instructions:

First, remove the giblets from the chicken's cavity. (Some chickens still come with the giblets inside, whereas some don't). The giblets can be cooked separately to make giblet gravy and for other recipes.

Seasoning the chicken with homemade barbecue seasoning mix/ I added extra onion flakes too/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, place your chicken in a Dutch oven, or roasting pan. Coat the chicken generously with the barbecue seasoning. Make sure that the inside of the chicken is coated with the dry rub seasoning too. (Doing this will season the entire chicken nicely and give the chicken a better flavor when it's finished cooking.)

Roasting the barbecue rubbed chicken/ on burner of my wood stove/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, add about one cup of water inside your Dutch oven, or roasting pan. Cook the chicken for about 70-80 minutes. Keep in mind that the cooking time varies with different sizes of chicken. (I flipped my chicken over midway through cooking. That's because I cooked it on the burner of my wood stove.) The chicken should be at the internal temperature of 165°F when it's done. It can be roasted inside your oven, or crock-pot.

Slicing the chicken in half to make sure it was completely done/ Photo by Gin Lee

I slit my chicken in half just to make sure that it was completely roasted through. If you're wanting crispy skin, you can finish broiling it inside your oven. I didn't bother doing that, because I took the skin off to use the breast meat for sandwiches.

Let the chicken sit for another fifteen minutes before removing it. When removed from the Dutch oven, let the chicken rest for an additional ten minutes to seal in all its juices. Then carve, slice, serve and enjoy.