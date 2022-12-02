Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mV3Ip_0jUU9U6i00
Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken/ Roasted chicken/Photo byGin Lee

Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken

After making my barbecue seasoning this morning, I decided to marinate and roast a whole chicken using some of the seasoning. I roasted this bad boy over the burner of my wood stove this afternoon. Then I sliced the chicken breasts and made sandwiches from my homemade cheese bread for supper. Yes, I also baked a loaf of fresh bread while the chicken was roasting. I will be sharing the recipe for my homemade country-style cheese bread soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Sc7c_0jUU9U6i00
Country-style barbecue rubbed chicken/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole chicken fryer
  • Homemade barbecue seasoning (the amount you use will depend on your taste)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GxZq_0jUU9U6i00
Homemade barbecue seasoning/Photo byGin Lee

The ingredients for my dry barbecue seasoning can be found in my article from this morning on Newsbreak.

Mix the dry barbecue seasoning up in a small bowl. Set it aside.

Instructions:

First, remove the giblets from the chicken's cavity. (Some chickens still come with the giblets inside, whereas some don't). The giblets can be cooked separately to make giblet gravy and for other recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2coG_0jUU9U6i00
Seasoning the chicken with homemade barbecue seasoning mix/ I added extra onion flakes too/Photo byGin Lee

Now, place your chicken in a Dutch oven, or roasting pan. Coat the chicken generously with the barbecue seasoning. Make sure that the inside of the chicken is coated with the dry rub seasoning too. (Doing this will season the entire chicken nicely and give the chicken a better flavor when it's finished cooking.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHuMw_0jUU9U6i00
Roasting the barbecue rubbed chicken/ on burner of my wood stove/Photo byGin Lee

Now, add about one cup of water inside your Dutch oven, or roasting pan. Cook the chicken for about 70-80 minutes. Keep in mind that the cooking time varies with different sizes of chicken. (I flipped my chicken over midway through cooking. That's because I cooked it on the burner of my wood stove.) The chicken should be at the internal temperature of 165°F when it's done. It can be roasted inside your oven, or crock-pot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0755VJ_0jUU9U6i00
Slicing the chicken in half to make sure it was completely done/Photo byGin Lee

I slit my chicken in half just to make sure that it was completely roasted through. If you're wanting crispy skin, you can finish broiling it inside your oven. I didn't bother doing that, because I took the skin off to use the breast meat for sandwiches.

Let the chicken sit for another fifteen minutes before removing it. When removed from the Dutch oven, let the chicken rest for an additional ten minutes to seal in all its juices. Then carve, slice, serve and enjoy.

# Country style barbecue rubbed # Roasted dry barbecue rubbed ch# Dry barbecue rubbed chicken# Chicken recipes

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
