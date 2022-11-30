One hour dinner rolls/ Photo by Gin Lee

One hour dinner rolls

Creating great bread doesn't have to be an all day, all night process. In fact, fresh dinner rolls can be made in just one hour. Today, allow me to walk you through the simple steps to find out how I prepare my simple one hour yeast dinner rolls.

Ingredients:

3 cups of bread flour, sifted

¼ cup of Splenda, or sugar

2-¼ teaspoons of active yeast, or 1 package of rapid rise yeast

½ cup of warm water

2 tablespoons of semi-melted butter

⅓ cup of milk

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

2 tablespoons of canola oil, to roll the dough ball in before its rise

Instructions:

Blooming the yeast/ adding the warm water slowly/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a bowl, add the flour, Splenda, or sugar; stir. Then make a well in the center of the flour mixture, add your yeast, and warm water inside the well. Allow the mixture to sit for five minutes. At this point, you should start seeing the active yeast blooming in the water (bubbles forming).

Creating the dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, add two tablespoons of melted butter (slowly) and ⅓ cup of milk. Mix well. Knead the dough for just a few minutes until it forms a ball-shaped dough and all the ingredients are combined well.

Dough after its rest/ Photo by Gin Lee

Add two tablespoons of canola oil inside your bowl of dough and roll the dough around in the oil (to coat it). Place a lid or tea towel over your dough. Allow your dough to rest for thirty minutes.

The dough will not completely double in its size, but it will change its form during this stage.

Making the roll shapes/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, lightly butter your hands and a baking tray. Pinch the dough into golf ball-sized shapes and transfer them to the prepared pan. (Spacing them apart at least by one inch.) Bake your rolls for about twelve to fifteen minutes inside a 350 degrees F oven. During the last few minutes of baking, brush the tops of your rolls with melted butter.

Serve with stew, chili, gravy, or slice your rolls open and make mini sandwiches. Enjoy!

Note:

If you want your dough to double and become lighter in its texture, allow the dough to rest for two hours. Then shape your rolls and allow them to rest once again in a warm place for twenty-five minutes. After that, bake them.