Dutch oven chili

Gin Lee

The savory aroma of chilies, onions, pinto beans, and spices are filling my entire house this morning. Because today, I am making homemade chili in my large Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove. Ooh, it smells so good!

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of ground beef, cooked separately
  • 1 pound of ground sausage, cooked separately
  • 2 pounds of dried pinto beans, this makes about 12 cups of cooked pinto beans, if using canned beans you'll need about 6-15-ounce cans of beans
  • 1 very large onion, diced
  • 3-4 green and red chili peppers
  • 3-cups (24-ounces) of homemade pasta sauce, or 1-24-ounce jar of pasta sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of turmeric
  • ¼ cup of chili powder, or to your taste
  • 1 teaspoon of oregano
  • 1 tablespoon of cumin powder
  • 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons of freshly ground black pepper
  • 1-½ tablespoons of seasoning salt
  • 6 cups of water
  • 4 cups of beef broth

Instructions:

First, rinse your pinto beans. Then transfer them to a large Dutch oven; cover them with water and bring them to a boil. When the water has cooked down a little and the beans have plumped up, add the beef broth. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer until the beans are fork tender. (You can add the water and beef broth at the same time if you'd rather.) Add extra water if needed.

Dice the onion and chili peppers.

Cook your ground beef, ground sausage, chilies and onion until the meat is browned and the pieces of onion are translucent (cook in a skillet over high heat). Stir as needed. Now, transfer the cooked meat mixture to your Dutch oven. Stir well. Then add all the other ingredients, including the pasta sauce, or tomato sauce and stir well. Allow your chili to simmer until it has thickened to your preference. I slowly simmered mine for about six hours over my wood stove.

Taste your chili as it simmers; don't forget to stir it occasionally. Add more seasoning if it's needed. To thicken your chili, add two tablespoons of flour, cornstarch, or cornmeal, add more if it's needed. If you're not allergic to nuts, add one heaping tablespoon of peanut butter to make your chili creamier in texture.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

